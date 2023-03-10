Advanced search
    AC   PHY0486V1154

AYALA CORPORATION

(AC)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
630.50 PHP   -1.64%
03/09Ayala Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/16Arran Investment Sells Remaining Shares in Liontide Holdings to Robinsons Retail
MT
2022AYALA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Ayala Corp. Fourth-Quarter Profit Fell on One-Off Costs

03/10/2023 | 05:11am EST
By Ben Otto


Ayala Corp.'s fourth-quarter net profit dropped 58%, as one-off losses offset the benefit of higher economic activity during the holiday season.

The Philippine conglomerate said Friday that net profit fell to 3.5 billion Philippine pesos ($63.4 million) from PHP8.4 billion a year ago as the company booked a PHP2.5 billion impairment provision related to investment in Myanmar-focused Yoma Group. Core net income, which strips out one-off items, rose 41% to PHP6 billion, it said.

For the full year, net profit fell 1.3% to PHP27.40 billion, while total revenue from continuing operations rose 20% to PHP306.64 billion.

Group capital expenditure rose 24% in 2022 to PHP280.3 billion. The company said it plans group capex of PHP264 billion this year.

Chief Executive Cezar P. Consing said he expects group businesses to reach or exceed prepandemic levels in 2023. "If 2022 was marked by revenge spending on the part of consumers, 2023 may well see the resurgence of the economy as a whole," he said.


Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 0510ET

Financials
Sales 2022 257 B 4 666 M 4 666 M
Net income 2022 30 519 M 554 M 554 M
Net Debt 2022 416 B 7 553 M 7 553 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 390 B 7 084 M 7 084 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 64 413
Free-Float 29,6%
Managers and Directors
Cezar Peralta Consing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alberto Macapinlac de Larrazabal CFO, Chief Risk & Sustainability Officer
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala Chairman
Maria Angelica B. Rapadas Chief Information Officer
Solomon M. Hermosura Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & Senior MD
Sector and Competitors
AYALA CORPORATION-9.28%7 084
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.69%39 351
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.56%33 157
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.15%27 955
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.56%25 134
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED4.37%22 779