Ayala : Declaration of Cash Dividends

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 18, 20222. SEC Identification Number 342183. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-153-610-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter AYALA CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 37F to 39F, Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2, Paseo de Roxas cor Makati Avenue, Makati CityPostal Code12268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 7908-30009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N.A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares
619,143,083
Preferred B Series 1 Shares
20,000,000
Preferred B Series 2 Shares
30,000,000
Voting Preferred Shares
200,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9 - Other Matters
Ayala CorporationAC
PSE Disclosure Form 6-1 - Declaration of Cash Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Declaration of the Third Quarter Cash Dividends on Outstanding Preferred "B" Series 1 (ACPB1) Shares
Background/Description of the Disclosure
In line with the ASEAN Corporate Governance standard of declaring dividends no more than thirty (30) days before the payment date, please be informed that our Board of Directors approved today the declaration of the third quarter cash dividends on our outstanding Preferred "B" Series 1 Shares amounting to ¼ of 5.2500% per annum, or Php6.56250 per share, based on the issue price of the shares. The record date is August 1, 2022, and payment date is on August 15, 2022.
Type of Securities
Common
PreferredACPB1
Others-
Cash Dividend
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
Jul 18, 2022
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N.A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N/A
Type (Regular or Special)
Regular
Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share
Php6.56250
Record Date
Aug 1, 2022
Payment Date
Aug 15, 2022
Source of Dividend Payment
2021 Unrestricted Retained Earnings
Other Relevant Information
The dividend shall be paid by electronic transfer to stockholders with enrolled accounts. For stockholders with no enrolled accounts, the dividend checks shall be available for pick-up at the BPI Stock Transfer Office at 3F Buendia Center, 372 Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City 1209 beginning August 15, 2022. Stockholders may contact Ms. Christine Gaile P. Malonzo or Mr. Rodel O. Jaime at (02) 8580-4692 to 95.
Filed on behalf by:
Name
Solomon Hermosura
Designation
Managing Director, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer, Data Protection Officer & Corporate Governance Group Head