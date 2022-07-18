Log in
    AC   PHY0486V1154

AYALA CORPORATION

(AC)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
575.50 PHP   -4.88%
575.50 PHP   -4.88%
01:44aAYALA : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
07/14AYALA : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
07/14AYALA : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
Ayala : Declaration of Cash Dividends

07/18/2022
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 18, 20222. SEC Identification Number 342183. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-153-610-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter AYALA CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 37F to 39F, Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2, Paseo de Roxas cor Makati Avenue, Makati CityPostal Code12268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 7908-30009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N.A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares 619,143,083
Preferred B Series 1 Shares 20,000,000
Preferred B Series 2 Shares 30,000,000
Voting Preferred Shares 200,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9 - Other Matters

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Ayala CorporationAC PSE Disclosure Form 6-1 - Declaration of Cash Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Declaration of the Third Quarter Cash Dividends on Outstanding Preferred "B" Series 1 (ACPB1) Shares

Background/Description of the Disclosure

In line with the ASEAN Corporate Governance standard of declaring dividends no more than thirty (30) days before the payment date, please be informed that our Board of Directors approved today the declaration of the third quarter cash dividends on our outstanding Preferred "B" Series 1 Shares amounting to ¼ of 5.2500% per annum, or Php6.56250 per share, based on the issue price of the shares. The record date is August 1, 2022, and payment date is on August 15, 2022.

Type of Securities

  • Common
  • PreferredACPB1
  • Others-
Cash Dividend
Date of Approval by Board of Directors Jul 18, 2022
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N.A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Type (Regular or Special) Regular
Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share Php6.56250
Record Date Aug 1, 2022
Payment Date Aug 15, 2022
Source of Dividend Payment

2021 Unrestricted Retained Earnings

Other Relevant Information

The dividend shall be paid by electronic transfer to stockholders with enrolled accounts. For stockholders with no enrolled accounts, the dividend checks shall be available for pick-up at the BPI Stock Transfer Office at 3F Buendia Center, 372 Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City 1209 beginning August 15, 2022. Stockholders may contact Ms. Christine Gaile P. Malonzo or Mr. Rodel O. Jaime at (02) 8580-4692 to 95.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Solomon Hermosura
Designation Managing Director, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer, Data Protection Officer & Corporate Governance Group Head

Disclaimer

Ayala Corporation published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 05:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
