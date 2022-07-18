Ayala : Declaration of Cash Dividends

SEC FORM 17-C

Jul 18, 2022

34218

000-153-610-000

AYALA CORPORATION

PHILIPPINES

37F to 39F, Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2, Paseo de Roxas cor Makati Avenue, Makati City

Postal Code

1226

(02) 7908-3000

N.A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common Shares 619,143,083 Preferred B Series 1 Shares 20,000,000 Preferred B Series 2 Shares 30,000,000 Voting Preferred Shares 200,000,000

Item 9 - Other Matters

Ayala Corporation

AC

Subject of the Disclosure Declaration of the Third Quarter Cash Dividends on Outstanding Preferred "B" Series 1 (ACPB1) Shares Background/Description of the Disclosure In line with the ASEAN Corporate Governance standard of declaring dividends no more than thirty (30) days before the payment date, please be informed that our Board of Directors approved today the declaration of the third quarter cash dividends on our outstanding Preferred "B" Series 1 Shares amounting to ¼ of 5.2500% per annum, or Php6.56250 per share, based on the issue price of the shares. The record date is August 1, 2022, and payment date is on August 15, 2022.

Type of Securities

Common

Preferred ACPB1

Others -

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Jul 18, 2022 Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N.A Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Type (Regular or Special) Regular Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share Php6.56250 Record Date Aug 1, 2022 Payment Date Aug 15, 2022

Source of Dividend Payment 2021 Unrestricted Retained Earnings Other Relevant Information The dividend shall be paid by electronic transfer to stockholders with enrolled accounts. For stockholders with no enrolled accounts, the dividend checks shall be available for pick-up at the BPI Stock Transfer Office at 3F Buendia Center, 372 Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City 1209 beginning August 15, 2022. Stockholders may contact Ms. Christine Gaile P. Malonzo or Mr. Rodel O. Jaime at (02) 8580-4692 to 95.

Filed on behalf by: Name Solomon Hermosura Designation Managing Director, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer, Data Protection Officer & Corporate Governance Group Head

