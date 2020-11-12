Ayala : Nine-Month Net Profit Plunged 75% on Covid-19 Concerns

By P.R. Venkat



Ayala Corp.'s net profit for the first nine months of the year slumped 75% as the conglomerate's real estate and banking divisions took a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit was 11.37 billion pesos ($234.2 million), Ayala said Thursday.

Revenue slid 28% to PHP153.76 billion.

However, the conglomerate said its performance has started to see an uptick in the third quarter as pandemic restrictions were eased.

"It is encouraging to see improvements in the performance of our businesses as the economy gradually reopens," Ayala President Fernando Zobel de Ayala said.

The conglomerate's net cash was at PHP16.6 billion as of Sept. 30, while net debt was at PHP104 billion.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-12-20 0230ET