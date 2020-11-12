Log in
Ayala Corporation    AC   PHY0486V1154

AYALA CORPORATION

(AC)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 11/11
870 PHP   +3.57%
02:31aAYALA : Nine-Month Net Profit Plunged 75% on Covid-19 Concerns
DJ
11/06AYALA CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
09/09AC Energy Unit Sells Infigen Energy Stake After Takeover Battle With Iberdrola
DJ
Ayala : Nine-Month Net Profit Plunged 75% on Covid-19 Concerns

11/12/2020 | 02:31am EST

By P.R. Venkat

Ayala Corp.'s net profit for the first nine months of the year slumped 75% as the conglomerate's real estate and banking divisions took a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit was 11.37 billion pesos ($234.2 million), Ayala said Thursday.

Revenue slid 28% to PHP153.76 billion.

However, the conglomerate said its performance has started to see an uptick in the third quarter as pandemic restrictions were eased.

"It is encouraging to see improvements in the performance of our businesses as the economy gradually reopens," Ayala President Fernando Zobel de Ayala said.

The conglomerate's net cash was at PHP16.6 billion as of Sept. 30, while net debt was at PHP104 billion.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-12-20 0230ET

