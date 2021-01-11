Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Philippines Stock Exchange  >  Ayala Corporation    AC   PHY0486V1154

AYALA CORPORATION

(AC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Philippine mobile wallet GCash raises over $175 million in new capital

01/11/2021 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Globe Telecom is seen at a Globe service center in Edsa, Quezon City, metro Manila

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine mobile wallet GCash has raised more than $175 million in capital from New York-based private equity fund Bow Wave Capital Management, the financial technology arm of Globe Telecom Inc said.

The capital injection raises the valuation of GCash to close to $1 billion, according to Globe's disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday. Bow Wave now has a 14% stake in Mynt, which operates GCash, via a local fund it manages.

Globe's stake has been diluted to 40% from 46%, while Globe parent Ayala Corp's share has been reduced to 6% from 8%, a Globe spokeswoman told Reuters.

It also reduces the stake held by Ant Financial, the fintech arm of Alibaba, to 40% from 46%.

"The pandemic has acted as a catalyst in highlighting the importance of digital finance in society today and with this investment from Bow Wave, we look forward to further living out our vision of finance for all," Mynt President and CEO Martha Sazon said.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 4.09% 236.19 Delayed Quote.1.49%
AYALA CORPORATION -3.17% 795 End-of-day quote.-3.87%
GLOBE TELECOM, INC. -1.14% 1997 End-of-day quote.-1.63%
All news about AYALA CORPORATION
01:02aPhilippine mobile wallet GCash raises over $175 million in new capital
RE
2020AC ENERGY PHILIPPINES : Plans Rights Offering in Early February
MT
2020AYALA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020AC Energy Finance Lists $300 Million Bonds in Singapore, Terminates Purchase ..
MT
2020AYALA : GIC to Invest $412 Million in AC Energy Philippines
DJ
2020AYALA : Nine-Month Net Profit Plunged 75% on Covid-19 Concerns
DJ
2020AYALA CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
2020AC Energy Unit Sells Infigen Energy Stake After Takeover Battle With Iberdrol..
DJ
2020Ayala Corp. First-Half Net Profit Fell 79% Due to Covid-19 Impact
DJ
2020AYALA CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 189 B 3 927 M 3 927 M
Net income 2020 16 943 M 352 M 352 M
Net Debt 2020 289 B 6 016 M 6 016 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,7x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 524 B 10 881 M 10 890 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,31x
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 64 413
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart AYALA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ayala Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AYALA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 905,29 PHP
Last Close Price 834,50 PHP
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Miranda Zobel de Ayala Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco CFO, MD, Chief Risk Officer, & Group Head-Finance
Maria Angelica B. Rapadas Chief Information Officer
Delfin Lapus Lazaro Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AYALA CORPORATION-3.87%10 881
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED6.60%40 052
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.30%34 175
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-5.97%28 488
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.06%28 226
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.73%28 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ