AYALA LAND, INC.

AYALA LAND, INC.

(ALI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 11/05
34.05 PHP   +2.10%
11/05AYALA LAND : 9-Month Net Profit Plunged as Covid-19 Hit Business
DJ
11/05AYALA LAND, INC. : quaterly earnings release
08/13Ayala Corp. First-Half Net Profit Fell 79% Due to Covid-19 Impact
DJ
Ayala Land : 9-Month Net Profit Plunged as Covid-19 Hit Business

11/05/2020 | 10:01pm EST

By P.R. Venkat

Ayala Land Inc.'s net profit for the first nine months of the year fell 73% as Covid-19 continued to weigh on residential project sales and hurt business at its malls and hotels.

The company's net profit dropped to 6.4 billion Philippines pesos ($132.5 million), it said Friday.

Revenue slid 48% to PHP63.3 billion, though in the third quarter there was an uptick in revenue from mall operations and construction activities have resumed, the property developer said.

"We anticipate favorable developments moving forward as the reopening of the economy gains traction and have started to introduce new product inventory in our estates," Ayala Land's Chief Executive Bernard Vincent O. Dy said.

The company's capital expenditure reached PHP45.3 billion in the first nine months, mainly due to residential developments and commercial leasing assets.

It has adjusted its full-year capex estimate to PHP69.8 billion from PHP110 billion.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 2200ET


Financials
Sales 2020 94 428 M 1 956 M 1 956 M
Net income 2020 12 684 M 263 M 263 M
Net Debt 2020 208 B 4 302 M 4 302 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,9x
Yield 2020 1,45%
Capitalization 501 B 10 372 M 10 381 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,51x
EV / Sales 2021 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 6 180
Free-Float 28,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Vincent Olmedo Dy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Miranda Zobel de Ayala Non-Executive Chairman
Augusto Cesar D. Bengzon Treasurer, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Amelia Ann T. Alipao Chief Information & Data Protection Officer
Antonino T. Aquino Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AYALA LAND, INC.-25.16%10 148
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.59%37 589
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED28.63%33 547
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.41%29 467
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-12.50%28 152
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.61%27 941
