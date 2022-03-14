Log in
    ALI   PHY0488F1004

AYALA LAND, INC.

(ALI)
03-10
36.85 PHP   +0.41%
04:04aAYALA LAND, INC. : Stock Option Plan - Additional Listing
PU
03/09AYALA LAND : Material Information/Transactions
PU
03/09Ayala Land, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Ayala Land, Inc.: Stock Option Plan - Additional Listing

03/14/2022 | 04:04am EDT
NOTICE
Subject Ayala Land, Inc.: Stock Option Plan - Additional Listing
Company Name Ayala Land, Inc.
Security Details
Type of Security Stock Symbol Par Value
Common Shares ALI Php 1.00
Total SOP Shares Approved for Listing
Stock Symbol Type/s of SOP No. of Shares
ALI ESOP 147,468,393
ALI ESOWN 147,468,392
ALI ESOWN 200,000,000
Date of PSE Approval Jul 11, 2018
Summary of Shares to be Listed
Stock Symbol Type/s of SOP Number of Common Shares Fully-Paid
ALI 2016 ESOWN 7,200
ALI 2017 ESOWN 23,183
ALI 2018 ESOWN 9,820
ALI 2019 ESOWN 7,853
Total Shares Listed under SOP
Stock Symbol No. of Shares
ALI 190,685,096
Listing Date Mar 15, 2022

Adjustments

Issued Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Before After
ALI 15,381,195,961 15,381,195,961
Outstanding Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Before After
ALI 14,795,594,779 14,795,594,779
Listed Shares
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Before After
ALI 14,553,949,910 14,553,997,696
Other Relevant Information

On August 27, 2009, the Exchange approved the application of Ayala Land, Inc. ("ALI" or the "Company") to list up to 294,936,785 common shares, with a par value of Php 1.00 per share, divided into 147,468,393 common shares to cover the Company's Employee Stock Option Plan ("ESOP"), and 147,468,392 common shares to cover the Company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOWN"). The exercise price for the ESOP and ESOWN, whichever is applicable at the time of exercise, is as follows:

1. 85% of (i) Php 26.00 per share or (ii) the average of the closing price of ALI for the month preceding the month of eligibility; and
2. Average closing price of ALI for the month prior to the month of eligibility.

Further, on July 11, 2018, the Exchange approved the application of Ayala Land, Inc. ("ALI" or the "Company") to list additional 200,000,000 common shares to cover its Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOWN"). The exercise price for the ESOWN is based on the average closing price of ALI's shares in the Exchange for 30 consecutive trading days with a discount to be determined by the Compensation Committee.

Likewise, the 190,685,096 shares listed under the SOP was granted from the Total SOP Shares Approved for Listing illustrated above.

In this connection, ALI advised the Exchange that an additional 47,786 common shares have been availed and fully paid under the Company's ESOWN.

The number of ALI's listed common shares will be accordingly adjusted on the listing date.

For your information and guidance.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Norberto Moreno Jr.
Designation Listings Department

Disclaimer

Ayala Land Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
