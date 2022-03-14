Ayala Land, Inc.: Stock Option Plan - Additional Listing

On August 27, 2009, the Exchange approved the application of Ayala Land, Inc. ("ALI" or the "Company") to list up to 294,936,785 common shares, with a par value of Php 1.00 per share, divided into 147,468,393 common shares to cover the Company's Employee Stock Option Plan ("ESOP"), and 147,468,392 common shares to cover the Company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOWN"). The exercise price for the ESOP and ESOWN, whichever is applicable at the time of exercise, is as follows:



1. 85% of (i) Php 26.00 per share or (ii) the average of the closing price of ALI for the month preceding the month of eligibility; and

2. Average closing price of ALI for the month prior to the month of eligibility.



Further, on July 11, 2018, the Exchange approved the application of Ayala Land, Inc. ("ALI" or the "Company") to list additional 200,000,000 common shares to cover its Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOWN"). The exercise price for the ESOWN is based on the average closing price of ALI's shares in the Exchange for 30 consecutive trading days with a discount to be determined by the Compensation Committee.



Likewise, the 190,685,096 shares listed under the SOP was granted from the Total SOP Shares Approved for Listing illustrated above.



In this connection, ALI advised the Exchange that an additional 47,786 common shares have been availed and fully paid under the Company's ESOWN.



The number of ALI's listed common shares will be accordingly adjusted on the listing date.



For your information and guidance.