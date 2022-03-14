Ayala Land, Inc.: Stock Option Plan - Additional Listing
03/14/2022 | 04:04am EDT
NOTICE
Subject
Ayala Land, Inc.: Stock Option Plan - Additional Listing
Company Name
Ayala Land, Inc.
Security Details
Type of Security
Stock Symbol
Par Value
Common Shares
ALI
Php 1.00
Total SOP Shares Approved for Listing
Stock Symbol
Type/s of SOP
No. of Shares
ALI
ESOP
147,468,393
ALI
ESOWN
147,468,392
ALI
ESOWN
200,000,000
Date of PSE Approval
Jul 11, 2018
Summary of Shares to be Listed
Stock Symbol
Type/s of SOP
Number of Common Shares Fully-Paid
ALI
2016 ESOWN
7,200
ALI
2017 ESOWN
23,183
ALI
2018 ESOWN
9,820
ALI
2019 ESOWN
7,853
Total Shares Listed under SOP
Stock Symbol
No. of Shares
ALI
190,685,096
Listing Date
Mar 15, 2022
Adjustments
Issued Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
Before
After
ALI
15,381,195,961
15,381,195,961
Outstanding Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
Before
After
ALI
14,795,594,779
14,795,594,779
Listed Shares
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
Before
After
ALI
14,553,949,910
14,553,997,696
Other Relevant Information
On August 27, 2009, the Exchange approved the application of Ayala Land, Inc. ("ALI" or the "Company") to list up to 294,936,785 common shares, with a par value of Php 1.00 per share, divided into 147,468,393 common shares to cover the Company's Employee Stock Option Plan ("ESOP"), and 147,468,392 common shares to cover the Company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOWN"). The exercise price for the ESOP and ESOWN, whichever is applicable at the time of exercise, is as follows:
1. 85% of (i) Php 26.00 per share or (ii) the average of the closing price of ALI for the month preceding the month of eligibility; and
2. Average closing price of ALI for the month prior to the month of eligibility.
Further, on July 11, 2018, the Exchange approved the application of Ayala Land, Inc. ("ALI" or the "Company") to list additional 200,000,000 common shares to cover its Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOWN"). The exercise price for the ESOWN is based on the average closing price of ALI's shares in the Exchange for 30 consecutive trading days with a discount to be determined by the Compensation Committee.
Likewise, the 190,685,096 shares listed under the SOP was granted from the Total SOP Shares Approved for Listing illustrated above.
In this connection, ALI advised the Exchange that an additional 47,786 common shares have been availed and fully paid under the Company's ESOWN.
The number of ALI's listed common shares will be accordingly adjusted on the listing date.