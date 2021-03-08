Ayala Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation

Targeted Therapies for Cancers

Corporate Presentation

Ayala Non-Confidential

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our development of AL101 and AL102, the promise and potential impact of our preclinical or clinical trial data, the timing of and plans to initiate additional clinical trials of AL101 and AL102, the timing and results of any clinical trials or readouts and the sufficiency of cash to fund operations. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. The words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the continuity of our business; we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our need for additional funding; our cash runway; our limited operating history and the prospects for our future viability; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including potential delays in regulatory approval; our requirement to pay significant payments under product candidate licenses; the approach we are taking to discover and develop product candidates and whether it will lead to marketable products; the expense, time-consuming nature and uncertainty of clinical trials; enrollment and retention of patients; potential side effects of our product candidates; our ability to develop or to collaborate with others to develop appropriate diagnostic tests; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; risks associated with international operations; our ability to retain key personnel and to manage our growth; the potential volatility of our common stock; costs and resources of operating as a public company; unfavorable or no analyst research or reports; and securities class action litigation against us.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 4, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-Q filed in 2020, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this presentation. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, we have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Neither we nor our affiliates, advisors or representatives makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the data included in this presentation or undertake to update such data after the date of this presentation. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

Targeting Novel Cancer Drivers

Ayala is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers.

1

Our two product candidates, AL101 and AL102, target the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors to treat a variety of tumors in underserved patients, including: Desmoid tumors, ACC, TNBC and T-ALL

Notch program is advancing as we meet critical milestones • AL101 ACCURACY trial in Phase 2 for ACC; received Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations from the FDA

• AL101 TENACITY trial in Phase 2 for TNBC; first patient dosed

• AL102 RINGSIDE trial advancing to Phase 2/3 for desmoid tumors

In parallel, combination therapy being studied by Novartis in multiple myeloma • Partnership with Novartis to combine AL102 with BCMA-targeting agents (Ayala retain rights to all other indications)

• Promising preclinical data generated by Novartis

4

• Experienced management team in oncology and rare disease

• As of September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents of $48.8M

• With additional $25M PIPE in February 2021; cash balance to fund operations into 2023

Advancing a Pipeline of Novel Pan-Notch Inhibitors

Product Candidates Program Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Commercial Rights Upcoming Milestones1 Indication Target AL101 (Intravenous) R/M ACC Notch Pathway Additional data to be presented mid-21 R/M TNBC Notch Pathway Initial data H2'21 R/R T-ALL Notch Pathway Initiate a Phase 2 trial in 2022 AL102 (Oral) Desmoid Tumors Notch Pathway Initiate a Phase 2/3 trial in H1'21 MM BCMA 2 Initial clinical data (NVS to report)

1 Anticipated clinical milestones are subject to the impact of COVID-19 on our business

2 If Novartis exercises its option to license AL102 for the treatment of MM, we will be entitled to receive from Novartis an exercise fee and may be entitled to receive from Novartis certain development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on net sales of licensed products. Phase 1 study with bi-specific anti-BCMA is ongoing but dosing of AL102 has not yet been initiated

R/M ACC = Recurring / Metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma; R/M TNBC = Recurring / Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer; R/R T-ALL = Relapsed / Refractory T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; MM = Multiple Myeloma; BCMA = B-cell Maturation Antigen