AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp: Stock Ownership Plan - Additional Listing

The Exchange approved, on October 11, 2017, subject to availment and full payment, the application of AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (formerly Prime Orion Philippines, Inc.) ("ALLHC" or the "Company") to list additional 30,000,000 common shares (the "ESOWN Shares" or "Plan Shares"), with a par value of Php 1.00 per share, to cover ALLHC's ESOWN. Based on the Secretary's Certificate dated December 1, 2017 submitted by the Company, the Company certified that out of the Plan Shares approved for listing, 29,305,800 ALLHC shares were subscribed to by the employee-grantees.



The Company's ESOWN was approved by its Board of Directors (the "Board") on October 16, 2009, and by its stockholders on December 14, 2009. On August 13, 2015, ALLHC's Board approved the ESOWN terms and conditions.



In this connection, ALLHC advised the Exchange that an additional 3,584,000 common shares have been availed of and fully paid under the Company's ESOWN Tranche



The number of ALLHC's listed common shares will be accordingly adjusted on the listing date.



Please be advised that the numbers indicated above have been updated after reconciliation of the number of issued, outstanding, and listed shares.



