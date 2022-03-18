AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp: Stock Ownership Plan - Additional Listing
NOTICE
Subject
AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp: Stock Ownership Plan - Additional Listing
Company Name
AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.
Security Details
Type of Security
Stock Symbol
Par Value
Common Shares
ALLHC
Php 1.00
Total SOP Shares Approved for Listing
Stock Symbol
Type/s of SOP
No. of Shares
ALLHC
ESOWN
30,000,000
Date of PSE Approval
Oct 11, 2017
Summary of Shares to be Listed
Stock Symbol
Type/s of SOP
Number of Common Shares Fully-Paid
ALLHC
ESOWN
3,584,000
Total Shares Listed under SOP
Stock Symbol
No. of Shares
ALLHC
28,649,140
Listing Date
Mar 21, 2022
Adjustments
Issued Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
Before
After
ALLHC
6,301,591,987
6,301,591,987
Outstanding Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
Before
After
ALLHC
6,301,591,987
6,301,591,987
Listed Shares
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
Before
After
ALLHC
4,893,838,398
4,897,422,223
Other Relevant Information
The Exchange approved, on October 11, 2017, subject to availment and full payment, the application of AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (formerly Prime Orion Philippines, Inc.) ("ALLHC" or the "Company") to list additional 30,000,000 common shares (the "ESOWN Shares" or "Plan Shares"), with a par value of Php 1.00 per share, to cover ALLHC's ESOWN. Based on the Secretary's Certificate dated December 1, 2017 submitted by the Company, the Company certified that out of the Plan Shares approved for listing, 29,305,800 ALLHC shares were subscribed to by the employee-grantees.
The Company's ESOWN was approved by its Board of Directors (the "Board") on October 16, 2009, and by its stockholders on December 14, 2009. On August 13, 2015, ALLHC's Board approved the ESOWN terms and conditions.
In this connection, ALLHC advised the Exchange that an additional 3,584,000 common shares have been availed of and fully paid under the Company's ESOWN Tranche
The number of ALLHC's listed common shares will be accordingly adjusted on the listing date.
Please be advised that the numbers indicated above have been updated after reconciliation of the number of issued, outstanding, and listed shares.
