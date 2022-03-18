Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALLHC   PHY0490Q1023

AYALALAND LOGISTICS HOLDINGS CORP.

(ALLHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp: Stock Ownership Plan - Additional Listing

03/18/2022 | 12:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICE
Subject AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp: Stock Ownership Plan - Additional Listing
Company Name AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.
Security Details
Type of Security Stock Symbol Par Value
Common Shares ALLHC Php 1.00
Total SOP Shares Approved for Listing
Stock Symbol Type/s of SOP No. of Shares
ALLHC ESOWN 30,000,000
Date of PSE Approval Oct 11, 2017
Summary of Shares to be Listed
Stock Symbol Type/s of SOP Number of Common Shares Fully-Paid
ALLHC ESOWN 3,584,000
Total Shares Listed under SOP
Stock Symbol No. of Shares
ALLHC 28,649,140
Listing Date Mar 21, 2022

Adjustments

Issued Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Before After
ALLHC 6,301,591,987 6,301,591,987
Outstanding Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Before After
ALLHC 6,301,591,987 6,301,591,987
Listed Shares
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Before After
ALLHC 4,893,838,398 4,897,422,223
Other Relevant Information

The Exchange approved, on October 11, 2017, subject to availment and full payment, the application of AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (formerly Prime Orion Philippines, Inc.) ("ALLHC" or the "Company") to list additional 30,000,000 common shares (the "ESOWN Shares" or "Plan Shares"), with a par value of Php 1.00 per share, to cover ALLHC's ESOWN. Based on the Secretary's Certificate dated December 1, 2017 submitted by the Company, the Company certified that out of the Plan Shares approved for listing, 29,305,800 ALLHC shares were subscribed to by the employee-grantees.

The Company's ESOWN was approved by its Board of Directors (the "Board") on October 16, 2009, and by its stockholders on December 14, 2009. On August 13, 2015, ALLHC's Board approved the ESOWN terms and conditions.

In this connection, ALLHC advised the Exchange that an additional 3,584,000 common shares have been availed of and fully paid under the Company's ESOWN Tranche

The number of ALLHC's listed common shares will be accordingly adjusted on the listing date.

Please be advised that the numbers indicated above have been updated after reconciliation of the number of issued, outstanding, and listed shares.

For your information and guidance.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Norberto Moreno Jr.
Designation Listings Department

Disclaimer

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corporation published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 04:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AYALALAND LOGISTICS HOLDINGS CORP.
12:41aAYALALAND LOGISTICS HOLDINGS CORP : Stock Ownership Plan - Additional Listing
PU
02/22AYALALAND LOGISTICS : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
02/22AYALALAND LOGISTICS : Change in Stock Transfer Agent
PU
02/20AYALALAND LOGISTICS : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
02/08AYALALAND LOGISTICS : Acquisition or Disposition of Assets
PU
02/07AyalaLand Logistics Unit Buys Ready-Built Facility, Land for $24 Million
MT
02/06AYALALAND LOGISTICS : Material Information/Transactions
PU
02/03Ayalaland Logistics Holdings Corp. Announces Resignation of Francis Paolo P. Tiopianco ..
CI
2021AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
2021AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. Announces Board Appointments
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 517 M 86,5 M 86,5 M
Net income 2021 903 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net cash 2021 391 M 7,48 M 7,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 861 M 553 M 553 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,30x
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart AYALALAND LOGISTICS HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,58 PHP
Average target price 6,26 PHP
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Rowena Victori M. Tomeldan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis M. Montojo Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Jose Emmanuel H. Jalandoni Chairman
Rex Maria A. Mendoza Independent Director
Renato O. Marzan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AYALALAND LOGISTICS HOLDINGS CORP.-31.95%529
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.98%32 608
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.79%31 641
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.16.47%30 090
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.22%28 252
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.04%26 219