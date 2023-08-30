Business Update

AI-DrivenInsights: Ayfie provides unified access to all enterprise data, integrating with generative AI like ChatGPT. Users can ask detailed questions such as 'when does our office space contract expire?' or 'does our company health insurance cover dental check-ups?' and receive precise answers.

European Data Compliance & Security: Operating from EU data centers, we prioritize GDPR compliance and offer hosting within a customer's own infrastructure for enhanced security.

Strategic Partnerships: Ayfie collaborates with application providers, tapping into their user base to offer our services. We also leverage their sales teams in a profit-sharing model to expand our reach.

Market: While Ayfie has a global reach, our primary focus is on the EU's SMEs landscape, encompassing over 25 million companies with 90+ million employees. Given that 35.4% of workers anticipate AI like ChatGPT to enhance their efficiency and productivity, we're targeting industries where generative AI will cause the most disruption.*

Competitive Edge: Ayfie's unique integration capabilities, combined with top- tier data security and European compliance, distinguish us in the market.

*based on a study conducted by IU International University of Applied Sciences