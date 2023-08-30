Financial Report H1 2023
1
Ayfie in brief and 1H 2023 highlights
- Launched the industry's first integration of Generative AI (ChatGPT) with Enterprise Search, able to connect any source
- Ayfie combines advanced text analysis with corporate data using cutting-edge Generative AI. We're focused on revealing deep insights and improving business intelligence to boost efficiency and proactivity
- Our growth is supported by a trusted product range and our new user-friendly SaaS offering, ensuring good value and an easy-to-use experience
- Actively working with several law firms and financial institutions to introduce our innovative B2B solution
- Achieved a remarkable subsequent milestone by onboarding 25k registered users since launch in mid-July with consistent high performance and zero downtime
- Revenues of 10.9 MNOK and EBITDA of -11.5 MNOK, as the company invest and ramps up towards commercial
launch
Ayfie Group AS | Interim Financial Report H1 2023 | PUBLIC
2
By combining our existing enterprise search platform with
generative AI we unlock unprecedented value
C O N N E C T O R S
+
=
S Y N E R G Y
U N L E A S H E D
Ayfie Enterprise Search Solution
Ayfie Personal Assistant
Insight to all your unstructured data. Connect
Chat with your document base -
any source
integrated with ChatGPT
Ayfie Group AS | Interim Financial Report H1 2023 | PUBLIC
3
Business Update
AI-DrivenInsights: Ayfie provides unified access to all enterprise data, integrating with generative AI like ChatGPT. Users can ask detailed questions such as 'when does our office space contract expire?' or 'does our company health insurance cover dental check-ups?' and receive precise answers.
European Data Compliance & Security: Operating from EU data centers, we prioritize GDPR compliance and offer hosting within a customer's own infrastructure for enhanced security.
Strategic Partnerships: Ayfie collaborates with application providers, tapping into their user base to offer our services. We also leverage their sales teams in a profit-sharing model to expand our reach.
Market: While Ayfie has a global reach, our primary focus is on the EU's SMEs landscape, encompassing over 25 million companies with 90+ million employees. Given that 35.4% of workers anticipate AI like ChatGPT to enhance their efficiency and productivity, we're targeting industries where generative AI will cause the most disruption.*
Competitive Edge: Ayfie's unique integration capabilities, combined with top- tier data security and European compliance, distinguish us in the market.
*based on a study conducted by IU International University of Applied Sciences
Screenshot from Ayfie PA Connecting ChatGPT with internal docs Supported in most languages (inc Norwegian)
Ayfie Group AS | Interim Financial Report H1 2023 | PUBLIC
4
Financial Review
Ayfie invested in the new in Generativ AI product range in 1H 2023.
Revenues
Ayfie operates a combination of a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model and "on prem" installation, securing multiannual subscription-contracted revenues. Typical SaaS customers are in verticals both in Privat and Public. We experience most activities in Public, Legal, Energy, Construction and other know-how-based entities that need efficient tools for handling unstructured data. In addition to recurring revenues, Ayfie has non-recurring revenue from professional services when onboarding new customers and from perpetual license sales through resellers.
H1 2023 revenue amounted to 10.9 MNOK (14.01 MNOK), where recurring revenue amounted to 10.3 MNOK (13.3 MNOK) and non-recurring revenue amounted to 0.6 MNOK (0.7 MNOK). Non-recurring revenue declined as there were less implementation activities.
Recurring revenue were somewhat reduced due to some changes in the customer base.
Expenses
H1 2023 personnel expenses reached 14.2 MNOK, up from 10.6 MNOK the previous year. While the employee count remained consistent with the prior year, there was a rise in contract labor due to both an increase in resources and price adjustments.
Other operating expenses amounted to 6.6 MNOK in H1 2023 (5.5 MNOK), due to further investment I future products.
H1 2023 depreciation and amortization of 0.5 MNOK (0,7 MNOK) mainly constituted of depreciation related to right-of-use assets.
1 All figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period last year
Ayfie Group AS | Interim Financial Report H1 2023 | PUBLIC
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ayfie Group ASA published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 06:01:02 UTC.