ayfie : to Acquire Haive to Extend Market Reach

Oslo, 8 September 2020: ayfie Group AS ('ayfie'), a leading provider of search and text analytics solutions, today announces that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the 'Agreement') for the acquisition of all shares in Haive AS ('Haive'), thereby strengthening ayfie's position in the Nordic market.

Haive, based in Oslo, is developing site search and knowledge discovery solutions targeted at Norwegian public and private entities. With their scalable and easy to use insight technology, Haive is creating 'corporate intelligence' for businesses of all sizes.

'This acquisition is a perfect fit for us, because it will both extend our reach in one of our core geographies and strengthen our competence center in Oslo. By bringing together Haive's and ayfie's customer bases and market insights, we can deliver even more relevant solutions to both our clients', says Johannes Stiehler, CEO of ayfie Group AS.

'It is exciting to see how our vision on how to use technology to help our customers aligns with ayfie's goals. I am looking forward to pursuing that vision together with immediate benefit to our customers', commented Lasse Ruud, CEO of Haive AS.

The agreed purchase price is NOK 15 million and will be settled as follows: NOK 10 million in ayfie shares valued at NOK 2.5 per share and NOK 5 million in cash.

The Agreement is expected to be closed on or around 11 September 2020.

About ayfie- ayfie (ayfie.com) offers search and text analytics solutions that bring structure to unstructured data. Its products combine artificial intelligence with deep expertise in linguistics, computational linguistics and computer science to extract meaning from text. Professionals across all industries use ayfie's powerful text analytics engine to efficiently detect personally identifiable information, reveal critical insights, conduct smart searches and power security practice workflows.

The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, UK, Germany and Sweden.

