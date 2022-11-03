Aygaz : Interim Report for the period of 01.01.2022-30.09.2022

AYGAZ A.Ş. 1 January - 30 September 2022 INTERIM REPORT

Akpa Dayanıklı Tüketim LPG ve Akaryakıt Ürünleri Pazarlama A.Ş ("Akpa") is mainly engaged in sales of cylinders through either its own organisation or dealers, retail and wholesale of LPG, fuel and lubricants through autogas stations.

Main activity of Aygaz Doğal Gaz Toptan Satış A.Ş. and Aygaz Doğal Gaz İletim A.Ş. (together "Aygaz Doğal Gaz") is to purchase natural gas from domestic and/or overseas suppliers, selling natural gas to domestic and/or overseas customers and make related arrangements for the modulation, storing of natural gas and building necessary facilities.

Sendeo Dağıtım Hizmetleri A.Ş. ("Sendeo") has started its operations in cargo transport/distribution sector in 2020 as an in-house entrepreneurship project. With the resolution of the Board of Directors dated July 30, 2021, a long-term and success-based Consulting Agreement was signed with McKinsey Danışmanlık Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. ("McKinsey"). With the contract, the Company has declared its intentions that the Company and/or other Koç Group companies owning Sendeo shares make a cash capital injection of up to USD 60 million in Sendeo during the service period taking into account the company's activities and operational needs. On August 3, 2021, 45% of the shares of Sendeo each with a nominal value of TL 15.975 thousand were transferred to Koç Holding A.Ş. with a cash price of TL 15.975 thousand. Sendeo's capital was increased from TL 500 thousand to TL 35.500 thousand on February 19, 2021, and from TL 35.500 thousand to TL 143.500 thousand on September 2, 2021. With the decision of the Extraordinary General Assembly held on February 14, 2022, it was resolved to increase Sendeo's capital from TL 143.500 thousand to TL 423.500 thousand. Out of the total amount of TL 154.000 thousand corresponding to Aygaz's share in the capital increase; TL 77.000 thousand was paid in cash on February 9, 2022, and the remaining TL 77.000 thousand was paid in cash on July 7, 2022. Finally, Sendeo's capital was increased by TL 80.000 thousand to TL 503.500 thousand at the Extraordinary General Assembly held on August 23, 2022 and the amount of TL 44.000 thousand corresponding to Aygaz's share in the capital increase was paid in cash on August 31, 2022. Sendeo became operational in 81 cities in February 2022, following the Istanbul operation that started in May 2021. The company has reached 80.000 maximum daily package delivery in September 2022 through its 10 transfer centers and 6 distribution centers.

In December 2005, Enerji Yatırımları A.Ş. ("EYAŞ") was established to acquire 51% block shares of Türkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.Ş. ("Tüpraş"), to participate in Tüpraş's management and its operational decisions as well as to establish and operate in oil refinery related sectors in Turkey.

The electricity producer company Entek Elektrik Üretimi A.Ş. ("Entek"), has a total installed capacity of 442 MW, 330 MW of which is in renewable energy, with eight hydroelectric power plants ("HPP") in Kahramanmaraş, Karaman, Samsun and Mersin with capacity of 264 MW, one natural gas cycling plant with capacity of 112 MW in Kocaeli, and one wind power plant ("WPP") with capacity of 66 MW in Edirne as of September 30, 2022. The installed capacity of Süloğlu wind power plant was increased from 60 MW to 66 MW as of August 2022 and the license amendment was completed. According to the notifications made to the Public Disclosure Platform ("PDP") on April 25, 2022 by Aygaz, Koç Holding and Tüpraş; resolutions were disclosed regarding the transfer of Entek shares in the companies' assets which corresponds to 99,24% of the registered Entek's capital of which 49.62% is owned by our main shareholder Koç Holding A.Ş. and 49.62% by our Company, to Tüpraş through a partial demerger transaction. The transaction was approved by CMB on July 7, 2022. The transaction is approved by Aygaz, Koç Holding and Tüpraş shareholders at the extraordinary general assembly meetings held on August 25, 2022, and the registration was completed on August 26, 2022.

Opet Aygaz Gayrimenkul A.Ş. was established on September 20, 2013, as a joint venture with 50% equal shares by the Company and Opet Petrolcülük A.Ş., which is the

