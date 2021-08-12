Ayima : See full Q1 - Q2 2021 Results

Total Revenue amounted to 40.5 MSEK (27.8), an increase of 46% from the corresponding period in 2020
Gross Profit amounted to 20.4 MSEK (18.3), an increase of 11% from the corresponding period in 2020
Operating costs amounted to 15.7 MSEK (16.6), a reduction of 5% from the corresponding period last year
A positive EBITDA result of 4.7 MSEK (1.8), a 162% increase from the corresponding period in 2020
EBITDA margin increased to 11% (6%)
Net Profit after tax for the period was 1.6 MSEK (-1.4), an increase of 3.0 MSEK from the corresponding period in 2020
YTD: Jan - Jun 2021
Total Revenue amounted to 77.3 MSEK (61.6), an increase of 25% from the corresponding period in 2020
Gross Profit amounted to 40.9 MSEK (42.0), a decrease of 2% from the corresponding period in 2020
Operating costs amounted to 31.2 MSEK (39.8), a reduction of 21% from the corresponding period last year
A positive EBITDA result of 9.7 MSEK (2.2), a 341% increase from the corresponding period in 2020
EBITDA margin increased to 13% (4%)
Net Profit after tax for the period was 6.9 MSEK (-4.4), an 11.3 M improvement from the corresponding period in 2020
Key Events in the Quarter:
Client contracts signed during Q2 amounted to an estimated value of 21.8 MSEK over 12 months. Ayima's standard contract terms are 12 months, auto-renewing, with equal monthly billings
Ayima's AGM took place on 10 June 2021, all of the board's proposals were accepted unanimously
On 23 June Ayima announced 9 MSEK of new funding through a fixed term loan. The proceeds will be used to fund the continued growth of the company
New client contracts signed to date in Q3 amounted to 15 MSEK, a strong performance and indicator of future growth
The fluctuation in the GBP to SEK exchange rate has a material impact on Total Comprehensive Income when converting Balance Sheet equity from GBP to SEK at each reporting period end. The impact for the year to date for 2021 is a gain of 4.4 MSEK. This adjustment is not related to operational performance and is merely due to accounting procedures for reporting in a single currency
A MESSAGE FROM THE CEO
Dear Shareholders and Investors
The 2nd quarter of 2021 was a relatively stable period in terms of world events. Vaccination programs are being rolled out across the world and as infection rates begin to stabilise, and covid-related mortality rates begin to fall, economic recovery is starting to gather pace. Ayima's team have been diligently working in the background during this time, preparing to take advantage of new opportunities for growth and expansion in the post pandemic world.
During the quarter Ayima had a steady and sustained improvement in all aspects of the business. The numbers speak for themselves; 25% increase in Revenue and 341% increase in EBITDA for the 1st half of the year, with improved net margin and solid profitability.
Of particular note is the brilliant performance of our New Business Team, who have landed over 50 MSEK in new deals this year, driving our growth in the US in particular.
Operating costs continue to stay low in H1, despite the increased revenue and new business. We do expect some increases in operating costs later in the year as staff hiring continues and salary costs for experienced personnel also increase, however the fixed cost base will not change so we do not expect any meaningful impact on margin.
In terms of operations, there has been some gradual movement towards working from offices again, although the majority of staff continue to work remotely. We expect to be able to return to the offices sometime in H2 of this year, although this obviously depends on the changing situation with Covid-19. While the team is operating smoothly and efficiently in the current situation, we are keenly aware of the potential impact on staff morale from extended periods of remote working. Additionally we have had some challenges with the hiring process for new staff, with interviews and the on-boarding process definitely being affected by the situation.
Despite the continued effects of the global pandemic, the company is experiencing a relatively smooth and steady period of growth and stability, which is comforting in these (extremely) uncertain times. We look forward to continuing this trend and to taking advantage of the gradual return to normalcy around the world.
Yours Sincerely
Mike Jacobson
CEO
OPERATIONS
REVENUE BY QUARTER AND YTD MSEK
Apr - Jun Apr - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Dec
2021 2020 2021 2020 2020
REVENUE
40.5
27.8
77.3
61.6
139.9
GROSS PROFIT
20.4
18.3
40.9
42.0
90.4
Gross Margin
50%
66%
53%
68%
65%
Total revenue for the quarter increased by 46% compared with the same period in 2020. An increase in low-margin services in the period led to the reduction in gross margin when compared with the same period last year, rather than any worsening of performance. This is likely to continue in Q3 2021 as some existing clients continue to increase their budgets for these services. Management continues to focus on growing higher margin services such as SEO and Content in the future and most recent client wins announced have been for SEO services.
Operating costs for the quarter 15.7 MSEK (16.6) were 5% lower than the same period last year. This is due to cost cutting exercises carried out during 2020 and admin expenses saved due to remote working arrangements forced by the pandemic.
Extraordinary costs in Q2 included provisions for staff costs associated with the staff options scheme. This is an exceptional item and not part of normal operations.
FINANCIAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY
Liquid assets at the end of the period amounted to 29.0 MSEK (24.2). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 9.2 MSEK (8.2) and accounts receivable 19.9 MSEK (16.0). Ayima has an Invoice
Discounting facility that allows the company advance access to working capital which is otherwise tied up in the accounts receivable. The amount of working capital in use through this facility is shown in the financial statements under current liabilities; this facility is continuously paid and reused as invoices are issued to clients and paid to Ayima.
Total equity amounted to 65.6 MSEK, including issued share capital of 7.4 MSEK. Equity ratio was 57 (37) percent. 2.9 MSEK of the liabilities relate to a provision that has been included for the potential total earn-out payments due to the sellers of LeapThree Limited in accordance with the Share Purchase Agreement. The remaining liability will be wound down throughout the earn out period up to September 2021.
CASH FLOW
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to 12.9 MSEK. The change in working capital was -12.6 MSEK. Investments in tangible and intangible fixed assets amounted to -1.2 MSEK during the period. Cash flow from financing activities amounted to
2.1 MSEK due to debt repayments of -6.9 MSEK and new borrowings of 9.0 MSEK. Net cash increased by 1.3 MSEK in the period.
