Ayima : See full Q1 - Q2 2021 Results

A MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

Dear Shareholders and Investors

The 2nd quarter of 2021 was a relatively stable period in terms of world events. Vaccination programs are being rolled out across the world and as infection rates begin to stabilise, and covid-related mortality rates begin to fall, economic recovery is starting to gather pace. Ayima's team have been diligently working in the background during this time, preparing to take advantage of new opportunities for growth and expansion in the post pandemic world.

During the quarter Ayima had a steady and sustained improvement in all aspects of the business. The numbers speak for themselves; 25% increase in Revenue and 341% increase in EBITDA for the 1st half of the year, with improved net margin and solid profitability.

Of particular note is the brilliant performance of our New Business Team, who have landed over 50 MSEK in new deals this year, driving our growth in the US in particular.

Operating costs continue to stay low in H1, despite the increased revenue and new business. We do expect some increases in operating costs later in the year as staff hiring continues and salary costs for experienced personnel also increase, however the fixed cost base will not change so we do not expect any meaningful impact on margin.

In terms of operations, there has been some gradual movement towards working from offices again, although the majority of staff continue to work remotely. We expect to be able to return to the offices sometime in H2 of this year, although this obviously depends on the changing situation with Covid-19. While the team is operating smoothly and efficiently in the current situation, we are keenly aware of the potential impact on staff morale from extended periods of remote working. Additionally we have had some challenges with the hiring process for new staff, with interviews and the on-boarding process definitely being affected by the situation.

Despite the continued effects of the global pandemic, the company is experiencing a relatively smooth and steady period of growth and stability, which is comforting in these (extremely) uncertain times. We look forward to continuing this trend and to taking advantage of the gradual return to normalcy around the world.

Yours Sincerely

Mike Jacobson

CEO