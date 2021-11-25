Change - Change in Corporate Information::Change of Registered Office Address

Log in
    1I5   SG1ED1000001

AYONDO LTD.

(1I5)
11/25/2021 | 04:50am EST
AYONDO LTD.

(Company Registration No.: 201728417D)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

The Board of Directors (the "Directors" or the "Board") of ayondo Ltd. (the "Company") wishes to announce that with effect from 29 November 2021, the Company's registered office address will be changed to the following address:-

30 Cecil Street, #10-01/02 Prudential Tower, Singapore 049712

The Company's telephone number (65) 6717 5038 is no longer available. Shareholders may contact the Company via mail to the Company's registered office address.

By Order of the Board

Foong Daw Ching

Lead Independent Director

25 November 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, UOB Kay Hian Private Limited (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the SGX-ST Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Lance Tan, Senior Vice President, at 8 Anthony Road, #01- 01, Singapore 229957, telephone (65) 6590 6881.

Disclaimer

Ayondo Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
