AYRO : Announces Investor Conference Participation Schedule for September 2020

08/25/2020 | 02:40pm EDT
AYRO Inc. Announces Investor Conference Participation Schedule for September 2020
AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO), a manufacturer of light-duty, urban and short-haul electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that management will participate in a number of investor conferences to engage with the investment community, all being held virtually.

  • September 1-2, 2020, LD 500 Virtual Conference (available to public via registration)
  • September 10, 2020, Colliers & Co. Institutional Investor Conference
  • September 11, 2020, Cowen & Co. Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference

Details for each event are provided below. Presentations used for any of the aforementioned conferences will be made available on the morning of each event in the investor relation section of AYRO's website.

LD Micro's LD-500 Virtual Event, September 1-2, 2020

AYRO will be participating in LD Micro's inaugural LD-500 Virtual Conference. The conference will be held from September 1-4, with AYRO participating on the first two days of this exclusively online event. AYRO Chief Executive Officer Rod Keller will lead a group presentation with audio and slides available via internet broadcast at 10:00 am (ET) on Wednesday, September 2, and the Company's management team will conduct 1:1 meetings with investors throughout the two days, Sept 1-2. Interested investors should register for 1/1s or the group webcast at the event at www.ldmicro.com.

2020 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference (Virtual), September 10, 2020

AYRO will be participating in the Colliers & Co. Investor Conference on September 10. The conference consists of 1/1s for investors who are registered through Colliers' on-line platform, and meetings are offered from 9AM to 5:30 PM ET. Interested investors should register for 1/1s with AYRO Chief Executive Officer Rod Keller and Chief Executive Officer Curt Smith through their Colliers representative.

Cowen & Co. Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference, September 11, 2020

AYRO will be participating in the Cowen & Co. Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference, on September 11. Interested investors should register for the hour-long fireside chat with AYRO Chief Executive Officer Rod Keller through their Cowen representative.

ABOUT AYRO, INC.

Texas-based AYRO, Inc. designs and delivers compact, emissions-free electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. AYRO's vehicles are capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial requirements. AYRO was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion to create sustainable urban electric vehicle solutions for Campus Management, Last Mile & Urban Delivery and Closed Campus Transport. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Darrow Associates
Jordan Darrow
512-551-9296
jdarrow@darrowir.com

Darrow Associates
Peter Seltzberg
516-419-9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603257/AYRO-Inc-Announces-Investor-Conference-Participation-Schedule-for-September-2020

Released August 25, 2020

Disclaimer

AYRO Inc. published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 18:39:01 UTC
