Aytu BioPharma : Announces Initiation of the AR101 PREVEnt Trial for the Treatment of Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome - Form 8-K

Aytu BioPharma Announces Initiation of the AR101 PREVEnt Trial for the Treatment of Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

ENGLEWOOD, CO / July 20, 2022 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced the initiation of the global Phase 3 PREVEnt ( P revention of R uptures with E nzastaurin for V ascular E hlers-Danlos Syndrome) clinical trial of enzastaurin (AR101) for the treatment of patients with COL3A1-positive Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS). VEDS is a rare genetic disorder typically diagnosed in childhood and characterized by arterial aneurysm, dissection and rupture, bowel rupture and rupture of the gravid uterus. The company has begun patient identification and study site contracting and has received regulatory clearance to initiate this registrational study in the United States and numerous countries in Europe.

"We are excited about the progression of this global clinical trial evaluating a novel pathway for the treatment of VEDS, a devastating rare disease with massive unmet need," said Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioPharma. "The PREVEnt Trial is global in nature with an anticipated 30+ sites across the US and Europe. We have received an FDA Safe to Proceed Letter, and in Europe have garnered Regulatory Authority and Ethics Commission approvals to begin clinical work in multiple countries. We anticipate additional country-specific approvals in the coming months."

Topher Brooke, Executive Vice President of Rare Disease Development of Aytu BioPharma, commented, "We are so grateful to all the clinical trial sites for their efforts in aiding our study start up with the aim of dosing a first patient by early 2023. In coordination with trial sites and patient advocacy organizations in the US and Europe, we plan to make it as easy as possible to participate in the PREVEnt Trial, including allowing patients to continue any VEDS-related therapies they are currently taking for the duration of the study."

The PREVEnt Trial is a prospective, Phase 3, global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled efficacy trial designed to evaluate enzastaurin in patients with genetically confirmed COL3A1-positive VEDS. The primary measure of the trial is to determine whether enzastaurin reduces the occurrence of VEDS-related arterial events (ruptures, dissections, pseudoaneurysms, carotid-cavernous fistula, aneurysm) requiring medical intervention compared to placebo. The company expects to enroll approximately 260 COL3A1-confirmed VEDS patients in the PREVEnt Trial. Individuals seeking more information on the enzastaurin pivotal clinical trial are invited to visit