Aytu BioPharma : Appoints Mark Oki as Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K

Aytu BioPharma Appoints Mark Oki as Chief Financial Officer

ENGLEWOOD, CO / January 4, 2022 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products, today announced that Mark Oki will join Aytu as the company's chief financial officer effective January 17, 2022. Mr. Oki will serve as a member of Aytu's executive committee and will report to Josh Disbrow, chief executive officer. Mr. Oki will provide leadership and oversight of the company's financial operations and planning, accounting, information technology and select other functions.

"On behalf of the entire company, I am delighted to welcome Mark to Aytu and look forward to partnering with him as we build the company and advance our growth strategy," said Josh Disbrow, chief executive officer of Aytu BioPharma. "We look forward to drawing from Mark's deep financial experience and a well-aligned professional background across both commercial and development-stage companies. Mark will augment the skills of our executive team, and I'm looking forward to working together to continue our growth trajectory and pursuing the promise of our commercial portfolio as well as our development pipeline, including advancing AR101 for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome."

"I was drawn to Aytu following the company's significant transformation over the last two years and the promise of both the current commercial portfolio and the exciting prospects of AR101 as a potential treatment for VEDS," said Mark Oki. "With Aytu's transactional history and clear vision for future growth, I look forward to leveraging my financial expertise to progress the company's plans to grow revenue across the portfolio, improve operational efficiencies, and advance the pipeline, while playing an integral role in helping Aytu achieve its full potential as a leading pharmaceutical company."

Mr. Oki has spent over twenty years in financial leadership positions in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries across numerous development- and commercial-stage companies. Most recently, he served as chief financial officer of Vivus LLC, (formerly Vivus, Inc.), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of therapeutics and a late-stage rare disease development asset. Until December 2020, Vivus was a Nasdaq-listed specialty pharmaceutical company that received approval for and launched multiple specialty products, out-licensed a key therapeutic following its FDA approval, and built a pipeline by acquiring a late-stage rare disease asset. At Vivus he was responsible for leading all finance, accounting, risk management, capital allocation and investment management, investor relations, human resources and information technology activities. Prior to Vivus, Mr. Oki held several positions at Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company, including as senior vice president, finance and chief financial officer. Before Alexza, Mr. Oki held roles of increasing responsibility at life science companies, Pharmacyclics, Inc. and Incyte Genomics, Inc. (now Incyte Corporation). Over the course of his career Mr. Oki has led or assisted in raising in excess of $600 million in capital across a range of licensing, debt and equity transactions. Mr. Oki