Aytu BioPharma : to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products, today announced that Josh Disbrow, chief executive officer of Aytu, will present a pre-recorded company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, which will become available for on-demand viewing on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The pre-recorded presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://aytubio.com/. Replays of the presentation will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a growing commercial portfolio of prescription therapeutics and consumer health products. The company's primary prescription products treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other common pediatric conditions. Aytu markets ADHD products Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING). The company also markets ZolpiMist®, a short-term treatment for insomnia characterized by difficulties with sleep initiation (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING). The company's other pediatric products include Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. The company's evolution has been driven by strategic in-licensing, acquisition-based transactions and organic product growth. Aytu is building a complimentary therapeutic development pipeline including a prospective treatment (AR101/enzastaurin) for vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS), a rare genetic disease resulting in high morbidity and a significantly shortened lifespan. AR101/enzastaurin has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA. There are no currently approved treatments for VEDS. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contact for Investors:

Sarah McCabe

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: