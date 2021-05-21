Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aytu Biopharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AYTU   US0547548745

AYTU BIOPHARMA, INC.

(AYTU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aytu Biopharma : Ex. 17.1 (Form 8-K)

05/21/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ex. 17.1

Via Email

Board of Directors Aytu BioPharma, Inc. 373 Inverness Parkway

Suite 206

Englewood, CO 80112

May 17, 2021

Dear Directors,

We write to resign our respective positions on the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the 'Company'), effective immediately.

As previously stated during our most recent board meeting on May 12, 2021, we disagree with the Board's approach to governance issues relating to approval of equity grants of 9% of the Company's equity to the CEO and certain other directors prior to our joining the Board.

After learning about these equity grants in the Form 8-K filed by the Company on April 16, 2021, we immediately engaged with the Company to learn more about these equity grants and we requested that the Board meet to discuss the governance issues raised by these grants. At this time, it is apparent that the Board is unwilling to meet and discuss our concerns.

Despite all our efforts to avoid this resignation, as a result of the Company's failure to address our concerns, we have concluded that it is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders for us to resign from the Board while furnishing the Board with this letter concerning the circumstances surrounding our resignations to be filed as an exhibit to the Company's corresponding report on Form 8-K.

By:

/s/ Beth Hecht

By:

/s/ Gerald McLaughlin

Disclaimer

Aytu BioScience Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 20:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AYTU BIOPHARMA, INC.
04:43pAYTU BIOPHARMA  : Ex. 17.1 (Form 8-K)
PU
04:41pAYTU BIOPHARMA, INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Chan..
AQ
04:39pAYTU BIOPHARMA  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/20AYTU BIOPHARMA  : Open market sale agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
05/20AYTU BIOPHARMA, INC  : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17AYTU BIOPHARMA  : Record quarter for consumer health division with revenue reach..
PU
05/17AYTU BIOPHARMA  : BioScience Lower Q3 Loss, Higher Revenue Trail Street Views; S..
MT
05/17AYTU BIOPHARMA  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/17AYTU BIOPHARMA, INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
05/17AYTU BIOPHARMA  : Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -56,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 140 M 140 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart AYTU BIOPHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aytu Biopharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AYTU BIOPHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,50 $
Last Close Price 5,55 $
Spread / Highest target 332%
Spread / Average Target 197%
Spread / Lowest Target 98,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joshua R. Disbrow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard I. Eisenstadt Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jarrett T. Disbrow Executive Vice President-Corporate Development
Michael E. Macaluso Independent Director
Carl Dockery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AYTU BIOPHARMA, INC.-7.19%140
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.70%450 495
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.32%296 725
PFIZER INC.8.20%224 579
ABBVIE INC.9.30%206 842
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.62%201 704