The MoU was signed by Mr. Tim Albertsen, Group CEO of Ayvens, and Ms. Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, during a ceremony at BYD's global headquarters in Shenzhen, China, in the presence of Mr. Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD Company and other representatives from both companies.
Innovation and collaboration are key drivers in progressing the global transition to new energy vehicles. Our cooperation with Ayvens reflects our mutual vision to accelerate the development of NEV markets in Europe. Together we offer diverse, accessible and appealing products with pioneering innovation to incentivise the advancement of eco-friendly lease fleets. Globally, BYD innovation in sustainable technology is inspiring the future of mobility and delivering exceptional EV experiences, while fulfilling goals to help reduce carbon emissions.
With BYD, we share a common commitment to promoting environmentally friendly transportation for a more sustainable world. BYD is clearly at the forefront in new energy vehicle development, and we are pleased to be joining forces with them to expand the availability of electric vehicles in Europe, as well as working together to further innovate around electric vehicles and battery technology.
Through this agreement, Ayvens' international and local corporate clients in Europe will benefit from tailored electric vehicle fleet solutions, from advisory services and operational leases to end-to-end charging services, for BYD's full range of electric vehicles.
White labelled full-service leasing services will also be provided by Ayvens to SME and private individuals through BYD's dealer network. Operational leasing services are initially available in France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg and further expansion is envisaged in additional European markets. Ayvens and BYD will actively explore more opportunities within retail, further developing white label operational lease cooperations, to nurture the transition to electric mobility within Europe.
The MoU will also allow the two companies to enhance collaboration through training programs and knowledge-sharing initiatives to foster a culture of continuous improvement and innovation around new energy vehicles and battery technology.
As the world's leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, BYD is at the forefront of innovation in sustainable technology on a global scale. With more than 29 years of expertise, BYD has established itself as an industry leader in electronics, automobile, new energy, and rail transit. BYD's zero-emission solutions have allowed it to become a key player in the EV transition through the cutting-edge Blade Battery and Super DM Technology. Notably, BYD has already launched seven new models (BYD TANG, BYD HAN, BYD ATTO 3, BYD DOLPHIN, BYD SEAL, BYD SEAL U and BYD SEAL U DM-i) across the C to E segment, including hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs, catering for the varied requirements of European customers. To date, BYD has cumulatively sold more than 7.6 million new energy vehicles.
