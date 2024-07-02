As the world's leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, BYD is at the forefront of innovation in sustainable technology on a global scale. With more than 29 years of expertise, BYD has established itself as an industry leader in electronics, automobile, new energy, and rail transit. BYD's zero-emission solutions have allowed it to become a key player in the EV transition through the cutting-edge Blade Battery and Super DM Technology. Notably, BYD has already launched seven new models (BYD TANG, BYD HAN, BYD ATTO 3, BYD DOLPHIN, BYD SEAL, BYD SEAL U and BYD SEAL U DM-i) across the C to E segment, including hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs, catering for the varied requirements of European customers. To date, BYD has cumulatively sold more than 7.6 million new energy vehicles.