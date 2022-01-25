Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Azarga Metals Corp.
  News
  Summary
    AZR   CA05478A1093

AZARGA METALS CORP.

(AZR)
Azarga Metals : Management Change

01/25/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Azarga Metals Management Change
January 25, 2022Download PDF

January 25, 2022 - Vancouver, B.C. - AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AZR) announces that Trevor Steel has resigned as a director, effective immediately. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Steel for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director and wishes him well in the future.

AZARGA METALS CORP.

"Gordon Tainton"

Gordon Tainton,
President and CEO

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 3, visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Azarga Metals Corp. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 22:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
