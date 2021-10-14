Azarga Metals : To Pay Baker Steel Semi-Annual Interest In Shares

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AZR) has delivered a notice to Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("BSRT") indicating that it wishes to exercise its option to pay the semi-annual interest owed on the US$3.5 million (fixed at C$4,692,550) convertible debt to BSRT in shares. Interest owed on 10 October 2021 is C$187,188 that will be settled by the issue of 3,743,755 common shares priced at $0.05 per share, being the closing price on 7 October 2021.

Pursuant to the loan agreement with BSRT, the shares are to be delivered to BSRT within 14 days following the interest payment date of 10 October 2021. Issuance of the shares is subject to approval of the TSX-V.

About Azarga Metals Corp.

Azarga Metals is a mineral exploration and development company that owns 100% of the Unkur Copper-Silver Project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. On 14 July 2021 the Company announced it had signed a term sheet to undertake due diligence and negotiate formal agreements to pursue an acquisition of the Marg copper-rich VMS project, located in Central Yukon. Due diligence continues.

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711, visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

