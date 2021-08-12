Log in
Azarga Uranium : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

08/12/2021 | 11:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Azarga Uranium Corp.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

June 30, 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

Notice to Reader

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Azarga Uranium Corp. have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its external auditors have not reviewed these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, notes to the financial statements or the related quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Page

5

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

6

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

7

1.

Corporate information and going concern

8

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

9

2.

Basis of presentation

3.

Summary of significant accounting policies

10

4.

Segmented information

10

5.

Exploration and evaluation assets

11

6.

Loan payable

11

7.

Warrant liabilities

12

8.

Equity

12

9.

Share option reserve

15

10.

Administrative expenses

16

11.

Related party transactions and balances

17

12.

Financial instruments and risk management

18

13.

Commitments

20

14.

Supplemental cash flow information

21

15.

Subsequent events

21

AZARGA URANIUM CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

As at

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2021

2020

ASSETS

$

1,526,218

$

2,400,060

Cash

urrent assets

94,622

59,499

Other assets

Total current assets

1,620,840

2,459,559

Restricted cash

720,020

952,472

Non-current assets

5

43,177,298

42,621,402

Exploration and evaluation assets

Property, plant and equipment

64,104

65,261

Right-of-use assets

59,795

74,145

Total assets

$

44,021,217

$

43,713,280

Total non-current assets

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

427,282

$

525,904

Trade and other payables

Current liabilities

6

-

101,284

Loan payable

Lease obligations

15,661

15,661

Total current liabilities

442,943

642,849

Trade and other payables

25,000

55,000

Non-current liabilities

3,277,193

3,277,193

Deferred income tax liabilities

Decommissioning liabilities

267,807

267,807

Lease obligations

7

49,277

63,548

Warrant liabilities

1,703,168

1,960,499

Total liabilities

5,322,445

5,624,047

Total non-current liabilities

5,765,388

6,266,896

Common shares

8

65,505,581

64,899,866

Equity

8

1,119,053

1,127,178

Contributed surplus

Share option reserve

9

2,998,384

3,008,477

Accumulated deficit

(29,746,349)

(29,129,578)

Total liabilities nd equity

1

$

39,876,669

$

39,905,943

Corporate information and going concern

45,642,057

46,172,839

Total equity

Subsequent events

15

Approved by the Board of Directors of the Company:

"Joseph L. Havlin", Director

"Matthew O'Kane", Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page | 4

AZARGA URANIUM CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited - Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Notes

2021

2020

2021

2020

Administrative expenses

10

$

(604,397)

$

(453,714)

$

(967,341)

$

(808,862)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(46,818)

(1,288)

(58,920)

14,263

Finance costs

(651,215)

(455,002)

(1,026,261)

(794,599)

(1,259)

(9,273)

(2,874)

(15,876)

Loss from operations

6

101,532

-

101,532

-

Gain on forgiveness of loan

Realized gain on warrant liabilities

7

25,854

-

25,854

-

Unrealized gain on warrant liabilities

7

645,964

3,537

284,978

142,819

$

120,876

$

(460,738)

$

(616,771)

$

(667,656)

Net income (loss) and other comprehensive

income (loss)

Basic and diluted income (loss) per share

$

0.00

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Weighted average number of common shares

233,164,353

195,313,925

232,649,551

190,683,534

outstanding

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Azarga Uranium Corp. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 03:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
