Azarga Uranium : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Azarga Uranium Corp.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
June 30, 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
Notice to Reader
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Azarga Uranium Corp. have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its external auditors have not reviewed these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, notes to the financial statements or the related quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
4
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Page
5
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
6
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
7
1.
Corporate information and going concern
8
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
9
2.
Basis of presentation
3.
Summary of significant accounting policies
10
4.
Segmented information
10
5.
Exploration and evaluation assets
11
6.
Loan payable
11
7.
Warrant liabilities
12
8.
Equity
12
9.
Share option reserve
15
10.
Administrative expenses
16
11.
Related party transactions and balances
17
12.
Financial instruments and risk management
18
13.
Commitments
20
14.
Supplemental cash flow information
21
15.
Subsequent events
21
AZARGA URANIUM CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
As at
June 30,
December 31,
Notes
2021
2020
ASSETS
$
1,526,218
$
2,400,060
Cash
urrent assets
94,622
59,499
Other assets
Total current assets
1,620,840
2,459,559
Restricted cash
720,020
952,472
Non-current assets
5
43,177,298
42,621,402
Exploration and evaluation assets
Property, plant and equipment
64,104
65,261
Right-of-use assets
59,795
74,145
Total assets
$
44,021,217
$
43,713,280
Total non-current assets
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
427,282
$
525,904
Trade and other payables
Current liabilities
6
-
101,284
Loan payable
Lease obligations
15,661
15,661
Total current liabilities
442,943
642,849
Trade and other payables
25,000
55,000
Non-current liabilities
3,277,193
3,277,193
Deferred income tax liabilities
Decommissioning liabilities
267,807
267,807
Lease obligations
7
49,277
63,548
Warrant liabilities
1,703,168
1,960,499
Total liabilities
5,322,445
5,624,047
Total non-current liabilities
5,765,388
6,266,896
Common shares
8
65,505,581
64,899,866
Equity
8
1,119,053
1,127,178
Contributed surplus
Share option reserve
9
2,998,384
3,008,477
Accumulated deficit
(29,746,349)
(29,129,578)
Total liabilities nd equity
1
$
39,876,669
$
39,905,943
Corporate information and going concern
45,642,057
46,172,839
Total equity
Subsequent events
15
Approved by the Board of Directors of the Company:
"Joseph L. Havlin", Director
"Matthew O'Kane", Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page | 4
AZARGA URANIUM CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited - Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Notes
2021
2020
2021
2020
Administrative expenses
10
$
(604,397)
$
(453,714)
$
(967,341)
$
(808,862)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(46,818)
(1,288)
(58,920)
14,263
Finance costs
(651,215)
(455,002)
(1,026,261)
(794,599)
(1,259)
(9,273)
(2,874)
(15,876)
Loss from operations
6
101,532
-
101,532
-
Gain on forgiveness of loan
Realized gain on warrant liabilities
7
25,854
-
25,854
-
Unrealized gain on warrant liabilities
7
645,964
3,537
284,978
142,819
$
120,876
$
(460,738)
$
(616,771)
$
(667,656)
Net income (loss) and other comprehensive
income (loss)
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.00
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares
233,164,353
195,313,925
232,649,551
190,683,534
outstanding
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page | 5
