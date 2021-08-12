Azarga Uranium : Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 13, 2021
Azarga Uranium Corp.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
For the six months ended June 30, 2021
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
AZARGA URANIUM CORP.
The following is management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the results of operations and financial condition of Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga Uranium"), together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Company"), for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and up to the date of this MD&A. The MD&A has been prepared to provide material updates to the business operations, financial condition, liquidity and capital resources of the Company since its last management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual MD&A").
This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Annual MD&A and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, together with the notes thereto, and the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related notes thereto for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
All financial information in this MD&A is derived from the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All references to $ in this MD&A refer to the United States dollar and all references to C$ refer to the Canadian dollar.
Additional information relating to the Company, including the Annual Information Form, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The effective date of this MD&A is August 11, 2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS
Azarga Uranium was incorporated on February 10, 1984 under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada. Azarga Uranium's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") (Symbol: AZZ), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Symbol: P8AA), and the OTCQB Venture Market (Symbol: AZZUF). The Company is an integrated uranium exploration and development company.
The Company controls uranium properties in the United States of America (the "USA"), located in South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado, with a primary focus of developing in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium projects. The Dewey Burdock ISR uranium project in South Dakota, USA (the "Dewey Burdock Project") is the Company's initial development priority and has been issued its Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") license and final Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control ("UIC") permits from the Environmental Protection Agency (the "EPA"). The Company also owns the Gas Hills, Juniper Ridge, Dewey Terrace and Aladdin Projects in Wyoming, the Centennial Project in Colorado, and uranium exploration properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.
AZARGA URANIUM CORP.
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Theand toCompany'sthe date ofsignificantthis MD&Aeventsare asandfollows:highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2021
Further to an ordinary rebalance in the
SolactiveGlobal XGlobalUraniumUraniumETF &InclusionNuclear Components Total Return Index (the "Index"), effective August 2, 2021, the Company was included in the Index composition for the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSE:URA).
In May 2021, the Company filed an updated National
InstrumentGas HillsProject43-101 ("NI 43-101") resource estimate for its Gas Hills Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA (the "Gas Hills Project"). Measured and indicated uranium resources increased to 10.8 million pounds U3O8 from 4.7 million pounds U3O8, a 128% increase. Of the 10.8 million pounds U3O8, 7.7 million pounds U3O8 are located below the water table and ideally suited to ISR mining techniques. Subsequently, in August 2021, the Company filed a maiden independent preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for the ISR resources at its Gas Hills Project. The base case economic assessment resulted in a pre-income tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 116% and a pre-income tax net present value ("NPV") of $120.9 million when applying an eight percent discount rate. Using the same discount rate, the post-income tax IRR is 101% and the post-income tax NPV is $102.6 million.
In March 2021, the Company announced that AK Jensen
InvestmentStrategic InvestorManagement Ltd through its Tees River Uranium Fund and Tees River Critical Resources Fund increased its ownership of the Company to 10.94% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and 12.58% on a fully diluted basis.
COVID-19
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. This contagious disease outbreak, which has continued to spread, has adversely affected workforces, economies, and financial markets globally. To date, this pandemic has had a limited impact on the Company's operations as the Company has continued to advance its business objectives and raise capital. However, it is not possible for the Company to ultimately predict the duration or magnitude of the adverse impacts of the outbreak and its effects on the Company's business or ability to raise funds.
AZARGA URANIUM CORP.
INDUSTRY TRENDS AND OUTLOOK
Although uranium prices have recovered from their lows, the Company believes that the
•
following key elements will contribute to further improvements in the uranium sector:
Gl
bal reactor pipeline indicates growth - the global reactor pipeline consists
of
9221 nuclear
reactors
that are operable,
under construction, planned or
1
1
proposed. Of the 922 nuclear reactors, 443 reactors are operable . A total of 154
nuclear reactors are under construction or planned, which represents
approximately 35% of the current operating fleet. China and India lead the world
in
terms of the
number
of nuclear power
plants under construction,
with
1
seventeen and six, respectively . China continues to accelerate their nuclear
growth plans and intends to have 70 GWe of installed capacity by 20252 (currently
