Azarga Uranium : Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 13, 2021

Management's Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2021

The following is management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the results of operations and financial condition of Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga Uranium"), together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Company"), for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and up to the date of this MD&A. The MD&A has been prepared to provide material updates to the business operations, financial condition, liquidity and capital resources of the Company since its last management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual MD&A").

This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Annual MD&A and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, together with the notes thereto, and the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related notes thereto for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

All financial information in this MD&A is derived from the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All references to $ in this MD&A refer to the United States dollar and all references to C$ refer to the Canadian dollar.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Annual Information Form, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The effective date of this MD&A is August 11, 2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS

Azarga Uranium was incorporated on February 10, 1984 under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada. Azarga Uranium's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") (Symbol: AZZ), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Symbol: P8AA), and the OTCQB Venture Market (Symbol: AZZUF). The Company is an integrated uranium exploration and development company.

The Company controls uranium properties in the United States of America (the "USA"), located in South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado, with a primary focus of developing in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium projects. The Dewey Burdock ISR uranium project in South Dakota, USA (the "Dewey Burdock Project") is the Company's initial development priority and has been issued its Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") license and final Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control ("UIC") permits from the Environmental Protection Agency (the "EPA"). The Company also owns the Gas Hills, Juniper Ridge, Dewey Terrace and Aladdin Projects in Wyoming, the Centennial Project in Colorado, and uranium exploration properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.