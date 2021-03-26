Azarga Uranium : Management's Discussion and Analysis dated March 26, 2021

Azarga Uranium Corp.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

For the year ended December 31, 2020

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

AZARGA URANIUM CORP.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the year ended December 31, 2020

The following is management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the results of operations and financial condition of Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") for the year ended December 31, 2020 and up to the date of this MD&A, and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, together with the notes thereto (the "Financial Report").

All financial information in this MD&A is derived from the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All references to $ in this MD&A refer to the United States dollar and all references to C$ refer to the Canadian dollar.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Annual Information Form, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com

The effective date of this MD&A is March 25, 2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS

Azarga Uranium was incorporated on February 10, 1984 under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada. Azarga Uranium's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") (Symbol: AZZ), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Symbol: P8AA), and the OTCQB Venture Market (Symbol: AZZUF). The Company is an integrated uranium exploration and development company.

The Company controls uranium properties in the United States of America (the "USA"), located in South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado, with a primary focus of developing in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium projects. The Dewey Burdock ISR uranium project in South Dakota, USA (the "Dewey Burdock Project") is the Company's initial development priority and has been issued its Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") license and final Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control ("UIC") permits from the Environmental Protection Agency (the "EPA"). The Company also owns the Gas Hills, Juniper Ridge, Dewey Terrace and Aladdin Projects in Wyoming, the Centennial Project in Colorado, and uranium exploration properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Company's significant events and highlights for the year ended December 31, 2020 and to the date of this MD&A are as follows:

• Dewey Burdock Project - The Company filed an amended and restated National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Dewey Burdock Project. The base case economic assessment resulted in a pre-income tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 55% and a pre-income tax net present value ("NPV") of $171.3 million when applying an eight percent discount rate. Using the same discount rate, the post-income tax IRR is 50% and the post-income tax NPV is $147.5 million. In November 2020, the EPA issued the final permits for the Company's Class III and Class V UIC activities at the Dewey Burdock Project. The major federal permits, being the EPA permits and the NRC license, have now been issued for the Dewey Burdock Project.

• Gas Hills Project - In April and June 2020, the Company announced additional uranium mineralization at its Gas Hills Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA (the "Gas Hills Project"). The Company identified this additional uranium mineralization through the analysis of historical data procured by the Company. In April 2020, the analysis identified 147 mineralized drill holes with 173 intercepts equal to or exceeding a 0.2 grade-thickness cutoff using a 0.02% grade cutoff with an average U308 grade of 0.137% and an average thickness of 5.3 feet. In June 2020, the analysis further identified 82 mineralized drill holes equal to or exceeding a 0.2 grade-thickness cutoff using a 0.02% grade cutoff with an average U308 grade of 0.205% and an average thickness of 4.0 feet. The analysis has expanded the envelope of uranium mineralization, indicating the potential to supplement the existing Gas Hills Project resource estimate. The Company is currently working on an updated resource estimate at the Gas Hills Project, which has the potential to become a significant satellite project to the Dewey Burdock Project.

• Prospectus Offering - In December 2020, the Company closed a bought deal prospectus offering for gross proceeds of $4,693,680 (C$6,000,000) through the issuance of 30,000,000 units at a price of C$0.20 per unit. Each unit consisted of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of C$0.28 per share until December 31, 2022.

• Private Placement - In April 2020, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1,165,998 (C$1,640,000) through the issuance of 10,933,333 units at a price of C$0.15 per unit. Each unit consisted of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of C$0.20 per share until April 17, 2023.

• Loans - During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company received short-term loans of $1,640,386 that bore interest at 12% per annum and were unsecured. In December 2020, the Company repaid all principal and interest totaling $1,752,627.

COVID-19

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. This contagious disease outbreak, which has continued to spread, has adversely affected workforces, economies, and financial markets globally. To date, this pandemic has had a limited impact on the Company's operations as the Company has continued to advance permitting on its Dewey Burdock project and raise capital. However, it is not possible for the Company to ultimately predict the duration or magnitude of the adverse impacts of the outbreak and its effects on the Company's business or ability to raise funds.

INDUSTRY TRENDS AND OUTLOOK

Although uranium prices have recovered from their lows, the Company believes that the following key elements will contribute to further improvements in the uranium sector:

• Global reactor pipeline indicates growth - the global reactor pipeline consists of 9201 nuclear reactors that are operable, under construction, planned or proposed. Of the 920 nuclear reactors, 442 reactors are operable1. A total of 1511 nuclear reactors are under construction or planned, which represents approximately 34% of the current operating fleet. China and India lead the world in terms of the number of nuclear power plants under construction, with sixteen and six, respectively1. China continues to accelerate their nuclear growth plans and intends to have 70 GWe of installed capacity by 20252 (currently 47 GWe1).

• Nuclear reactor requirements significantly exceed primary production - in 2021, expected uranium demand is 1812 million pounds, whereas, expected primary production is 1282 million pounds.

1 World Nuclear Association - World Nuclear Power Reactors & Uranium Requirements (March 2021)

2 TD Securities Inc. (March 2021)

