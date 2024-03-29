March 29, 2024

１．Azbil Korea Co., Ltd.

(1) Retirement

Name

New position

Current Position

Satoshi Horiuchi

-

Director

２．Board of Directors and Auditors

New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at the subsidiary.

Title

Name

Notes

Representative Director

Nobuyuki Sato

-

Director

Kazuyasu Hamada

-

Director

Shigeru Wada

-

Director

Hiromitsu Yoshizawa

-

Director

Hong Junyou

-

Director

Seo Munseong

-

Auditor

Shiro Takata

-

３. Management Personnel Changes

(1) Retirement

4. Management

Title

Name

Notes

President

Nobuyuki Sato

-

Managing Executive Officer

Hong Junyou

-

Managing Executive Officer

Seo Munseong

-

2. Azbil Vietnam Co., Ltd.

１．Members of the Member's Council Changes

(1) New appointment

Name

New position

Current Position

Toru Inoue

Authorized Representative

-

２．Members of the Member's Council and Auditors

New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at the subsidiary.

Title

Name

Notes

Chairperson of the Member's Council

Anju Jaswal

-

Authorized Representative

Masashi Takesako

-

Authorized Representative

Yoshiyuki Ohno

-

Authorized Representative

Toru Inoue

New appointment

Authorized Representative

Yusaku Michinobu

-

Director

Teruyuki Agawa

-

３．Management

Title

Name

Notes

General Director

Yusaku Michinobu

3. Azbil Malaysia Sdn. Bhd

(1) Retirement

Name

New position

Current Position

Tatsuhiko Taniguchi

-

Director

２. Board of Directors

New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at the subsidiary.

Title

Name

Notes

Director

Masashi Takesako

-

Director

Yoshihide Mochizuki

-

Director

Toru Inoue

-

Director

Keiji Hashimoto

-

３．MDirector

Title

Name

Notes

Managing Director

Keiji Hashimoto

-

4. Azbil Singapore Pte. Ltd.

１. Board of Directors Personnel Changes

(1) New appointment

Name

New position

Current Position

Takeshi Yoshizumi

Director

-

(2)Retirement

Name

New position

Current Position

Tetsuo Kobayashi

-

Director

２. Board of Directors

Title

Name

Notes

Chairman

Shingo Kakizaki

-

Director

Kazuyasu Hamada

-

Director

Anju Jaswal

-

Director

Naoki Wakamatsu

-

Director

Masashi Takesako

-

Director

Patrick Lim

-

Director

Takeshi Yoshizumi

New appointment

３．Management

Title

Name

Notes

Managing Director

Shingo Kakizaki

-

Deputy Managing Director

Patrick Lim

-

5. PT. Azbil Berca Indonesia

１．Commissioners Changes

(１)New appointment

Name

New position

Current Position

Shigeru Wada

Commissioner

-

(２)Retirement

Name

New position

Current Position

Tetsuo Kobayashi

-

Commissioner

２．Commissioners and Board of Directors

New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at the subsidiary.

Title

Name

Notes

President Commissioner

Widyawimarta Murdaya

-

Director

Takayuki Yokota

-

Commissioner

Karuna Murdaya

-

Commissioner

Shigeru Wada

New appointment

President Director

Kiyoshi Kurata

-

Vice President Director

Isak Sinatrawan

-

Director

Mombang Sihite

-

Director

Norio Morokuma

-

３．Management

Title

Family name

Changes, etc.

President

Kiyoshi Kurata

-

Vice President

Isak Sinatrawan

-

6. Azbil Saudi Limited

１．Board of Directors Personnel Changes

(１)New appointment

Name

New position

Current Position

Takeshi Yoshizumi

Director

-

(２)Retirement

Name

New position

Current Position

Tetsuo Kobayashi

-

Director

２. Board of Directors

Title

Name

Notes

Director

Tetsuya Chikaraishi

-

Director

Abdulaziz Thamer Al-Subaie

-

Director

Takeshi Yoshizumi

New appointment

Director

Yasunori Nawata

-

３．Management

7

Title

Name

Notes

Managing Director

Tetsuya Chikaraishi

-

VP-Operation

Abdulaziz Thamer Al-Subaie

-

Treasurer

Toru Inoue

-

7. Azbil Control Solutions (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

(１) New appointment

Name

New position

Current Position

Yoshiyuki Usami

Deputy Chairman of the Board

-

(２) Retirement

Name

New position

Current Position

Yoshikatsu Uchida

-

Deputy Chairman of the Board

２．Board of Directors and Auditors

Title

Name

Notes

Chairman of the Board

Yusuke Oshida

-

Director

Yoshiyuki Usami

New appointment

Director

Masashi Takesako

-

Director

Naoki Wakamatsu

-

Director

Sadakazu Murai

-

Director

Naoki Ishida

-

Auditor

Toshihiko Akabane

-

３. Management Personnel Changes

(１)New appointment

Name

New position

Current Position

Yoshiyuki Usami

Deputy General Manager

-

Name

New position

Current Position

Yoshikatsu Uchida

-

Deputy General Manager

4. Management

Title

Name

Notes

General Manager

Yusuke Oshida

-

Deputy General Manager

Yoshiyuki Usami

New appointment

8. Shanghai Azbil Automation Co., Ltd.

(１)New appointment

Name

New position

Current Position

Yasushi Oomori

Deputy Chairman of the Board

-

Liu XiangChun

Director

-

(２)Retirements

Name

New position

Current Position

Tetsuo Konami

-

Deputy Chairman of the Board

Qian Zuo Hua

-

Director

２. Auditors Personnel Changes

(１)New appointment

Director

New position

Current Position

Yoshiyuki Usami

Auditor

-

(２) Retirement

Name

New position

Current Position

Yoshikatsu Uchida

-

Auditor

３. Board of Directors and Auditors

New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at the subsidiary.

Title

Name

Notes

Chairman of the Board

Liu Gang

-

Deputy Chairman of the Board

Yasushi Oomori

New appointment

Director

Yoshimitsu Hojo

-

Director

Liu Xiang Chun

New appointment

Director

Taro Sento

-

Auditor

Yoshiyuki Usami

New appointment

Auditor

Fu He Juan

-

4. Management

Title

Name

Notes

General Manager

Yasushi Oomori

-

Deputy General Manager

Xu Yong

-

Deputy General Manager

Wang Hao

-

Deputy General Manager

Qiang Xiao Feng

-

9. Yamatake Automation Products (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

(１)New appointments

Name

New position

Current Position

Yoshiyuki Usami

Deputy Chairman of the Board

-

(２)Reassignment / Retirement

Name

New position

Current Position

Yoshikatsu Uchida

-

Deputy Chairman of the Board

２．Board of Directors and Auditors

Title

Name

Notes

Chairman of the Board

Yusuke Oshida

-

Director

Yoshiyuki Usami

New appointment

Director

Sadakazu Murai

-

Director

Toru Inoue

-

Director

Hiroshi Uchiyama

-

Auditor

Toshihiko Akabane

-

３. Management

Title

Name

Notes

General Manager

Yusuke Oshida

-

10

