March 29, 2024
Management of azbil Group
Overseas Subsidiaries
New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at that subsidiary.
In general, information on management structure is effective as of April 1, 2024.
Contents
1. Azbil Korea Co., Ltd.
2. Azbil Vietnam Co., Ltd.
3. Azbil Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
4. Azbil Singapore Pte. Ltd.
5. PT. Azbil Berca Indonesia
6. Azbil Saudi Limited
7. Azbil Control Solutions (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
8. Shanghai Azbil Automation Co., Ltd.
9. Yamatake Automation Products (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
10. Azbil North America, Inc
11. Azbil Europe NV
12. Azbil Telstar, S.L.U.
13. Azbil Production (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
14. Azbil Control Instruments (Dalian) Co., Ltd.
15. Azbil Hong Kong Limited
16. Azbil North America Research and Development, Inc.
17. Azbil Information Technology Center (Dalian) Co., Ltd.
１．Azbil Korea Co., Ltd.
(1) Retirement
Name
New position
Current Position
Satoshi Horiuchi
-
Director
２．Board of Directors and Auditors
New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at the subsidiary.
Title
Name
Notes
Representative Director
Nobuyuki Sato
-
Director
Kazuyasu Hamada
-
Director
Shigeru Wada
-
Director
Hiromitsu Yoshizawa
-
Director
Hong Junyou
-
Director
Seo Munseong
-
Auditor
Shiro Takata
-
３. Management Personnel Changes
(1) Retirement
4. Management
Title
Name
Notes
President
Nobuyuki Sato
-
Managing Executive Officer
Hong Junyou
-
Managing Executive Officer
Seo Munseong
-
2. Azbil Vietnam Co., Ltd.
１．Members of the Member's Council Changes
(1) New appointment
Name
New position
Current Position
Toru Inoue
Authorized Representative
-
２．Members of the Member's Council and Auditors
New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at the subsidiary.
Title
Name
Notes
Chairperson of the Member's Council
Anju Jaswal
-
Authorized Representative
Masashi Takesako
-
Authorized Representative
Yoshiyuki Ohno
-
Authorized Representative
Toru Inoue
New appointment
Authorized Representative
Yusaku Michinobu
-
Director
Teruyuki Agawa
-
３．Management
Title
Name
Notes
General Director
Yusaku Michinobu
－
3. Azbil Malaysia Sdn. Bhd
(1) Retirement
Name
New position
Current Position
Tatsuhiko Taniguchi
-
Director
２. Board of Directors
New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at the subsidiary.
Title
Name
Notes
Director
Masashi Takesako
-
Director
Yoshihide Mochizuki
-
Director
Toru Inoue
-
Director
Keiji Hashimoto
-
３．MDirector
Title
Name
Notes
Managing Director
Keiji Hashimoto
-
4. Azbil Singapore Pte. Ltd.
１. Board of Directors Personnel Changes
(1) New appointment
Name
New position
Current Position
Takeshi Yoshizumi
Director
-
(2)Retirement
Name
New position
Current Position
Tetsuo Kobayashi
-
Director
２. Board of Directors
Title
Name
Notes
Chairman
Shingo Kakizaki
-
Director
Kazuyasu Hamada
-
Director
Anju Jaswal
-
Director
Naoki Wakamatsu
-
Director
Masashi Takesako
-
Director
Patrick Lim
-
Director
Takeshi Yoshizumi
New appointment
３．Management
Title
Name
Notes
Managing Director
Shingo Kakizaki
-
Deputy Managing Director
Patrick Lim
-
5. PT. Azbil Berca Indonesia
１．Commissioners Changes
(１)New appointment
Name
New position
Current Position
Shigeru Wada
Commissioner
-
(２)Retirement
Name
New position
Current Position
Tetsuo Kobayashi
-
Commissioner
２．Commissioners and Board of Directors
New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at the subsidiary.
Title
Name
Notes
President Commissioner
Widyawimarta Murdaya
-
Director
Takayuki Yokota
-
Commissioner
Karuna Murdaya
-
Commissioner
Shigeru Wada
New appointment
President Director
Kiyoshi Kurata
-
Vice President Director
Isak Sinatrawan
-
Director
Mombang Sihite
-
Director
Norio Morokuma
-
３．Management
Title
Family name
Changes, etc.
President
Kiyoshi Kurata
-
Vice President
Isak Sinatrawan
-
6. Azbil Saudi Limited
１．Board of Directors Personnel Changes
(１)New appointment
Name
New position
Current Position
Takeshi Yoshizumi
Director
-
(２)Retirement
Name
New position
Current Position
Tetsuo Kobayashi
-
Director
２. Board of Directors
Title
Name
Notes
Director
Tetsuya Chikaraishi
-
Director
Abdulaziz Thamer Al-Subaie
-
Director
Takeshi Yoshizumi
New appointment
Director
Yasunori Nawata
-
３．Management
7
Title
Name
Notes
Managing Director
Tetsuya Chikaraishi
-
VP-Operation
Abdulaziz Thamer Al-Subaie
-
Treasurer
Toru Inoue
-
7. Azbil Control Solutions (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
(１) New appointment
Name
New position
Current Position
Yoshiyuki Usami
Deputy Chairman of the Board
-
(２) Retirement
Name
New position
Current Position
Yoshikatsu Uchida
-
Deputy Chairman of the Board
２．Board of Directors and Auditors
Title
Name
Notes
Chairman of the Board
Yusuke Oshida
-
Director
Yoshiyuki Usami
New appointment
Director
Masashi Takesako
-
Director
Naoki Wakamatsu
-
Director
Sadakazu Murai
-
Director
Naoki Ishida
-
Auditor
Toshihiko Akabane
-
３. Management Personnel Changes
(１)New appointment
Name
New position
Current Position
Yoshiyuki Usami
Deputy General Manager
-
Name
New position
Current Position
Yoshikatsu Uchida
-
Deputy General Manager
4. Management
Title
Name
Notes
General Manager
Yusuke Oshida
-
Deputy General Manager
Yoshiyuki Usami
New appointment
8. Shanghai Azbil Automation Co., Ltd.
(１)New appointment
Name
New position
Current Position
Yasushi Oomori
Deputy Chairman of the Board
-
Liu XiangChun
Director
-
(２)Retirements
Name
New position
Current Position
Tetsuo Konami
-
Deputy Chairman of the Board
Qian Zuo Hua
-
Director
２. Auditors Personnel Changes
(１)New appointment
Director
New position
Current Position
Yoshiyuki Usami
Auditor
-
(２) Retirement
Name
New position
Current Position
Yoshikatsu Uchida
-
Auditor
３. Board of Directors and Auditors
New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at the subsidiary.
Title
Name
Notes
Chairman of the Board
Liu Gang
-
Deputy Chairman of the Board
Yasushi Oomori
New appointment
Director
Yoshimitsu Hojo
-
Director
Liu Xiang Chun
New appointment
Director
Taro Sento
-
Auditor
Yoshiyuki Usami
New appointment
Auditor
Fu He Juan
-
4. Management
Title
Name
Notes
General Manager
Yasushi Oomori
-
Deputy General Manager
Xu Yong
-
Deputy General Manager
Wang Hao
-
Deputy General Manager
Qiang Xiao Feng
-
9. Yamatake Automation Products (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
(１)New appointments
Name
New position
Current Position
Yoshiyuki Usami
Deputy Chairman of the Board
-
(２)Reassignment / Retirement
Name
New position
Current Position
Yoshikatsu Uchida
-
Deputy Chairman of the Board
２．Board of Directors and Auditors
Title
Name
Notes
Chairman of the Board
Yusuke Oshida
-
Director
Yoshiyuki Usami
New appointment
Director
Sadakazu Murai
-
Director
Toru Inoue
-
Director
Hiroshi Uchiyama
-
Auditor
Toshihiko Akabane
-
３. Management
Title
Name
Notes
General Manager
Yusuke Oshida
-
10
