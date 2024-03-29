March 29, 2024

Management of azbil Group

Overseas Subsidiaries

New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at that subsidiary.

In general, information on management structure is effective as of April 1, 2024.

Contents

1. Azbil Korea Co., Ltd.

2. Azbil Vietnam Co., Ltd.

3. Azbil Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

4. Azbil Singapore Pte. Ltd.

5. PT. Azbil Berca Indonesia

6. Azbil Saudi Limited

7. Azbil Control Solutions (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

8. Shanghai Azbil Automation Co., Ltd.

9. Yamatake Automation Products (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

10. Azbil North America, Inc

11. Azbil Europe NV

12. Azbil Telstar, S.L.U.

13. Azbil Production (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

14. Azbil Control Instruments (Dalian) Co., Ltd.

15. Azbil Hong Kong Limited

16. Azbil North America Research and Development, Inc.

17. Azbil Information Technology Center (Dalian) Co., Ltd.

１．Azbil Korea Co., Ltd.

(1) Retirement

Name New position Current Position Satoshi Horiuchi - Director

２．Board of Directors and Auditors

New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at the subsidiary.

Title Name Notes Representative Director Nobuyuki Sato - Director Kazuyasu Hamada - Director Shigeru Wada - Director Hiromitsu Yoshizawa - Director Hong Junyou - Director Seo Munseong - Auditor Shiro Takata -

３. Management Personnel Changes

(1) Retirement

4. Management

Title Name Notes President Nobuyuki Sato - Managing Executive Officer Hong Junyou - Managing Executive Officer Seo Munseong -

2. Azbil Vietnam Co., Ltd.

１．Members of the Member's Council Changes

(1) New appointment

Name New position Current Position Toru Inoue Authorized Representative -

２．Members of the Member's Council and Auditors

New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at the subsidiary.

Title Name Notes Chairperson of the Member's Council Anju Jaswal - Authorized Representative Masashi Takesako - Authorized Representative Yoshiyuki Ohno - Authorized Representative Toru Inoue New appointment Authorized Representative Yusaku Michinobu - Director Teruyuki Agawa -

３．Management

Title Name Notes General Director Yusaku Michinobu －

3. Azbil Malaysia Sdn. Bhd

(1) Retirement

Name New position Current Position Tatsuhiko Taniguchi - Director

２. Board of Directors

New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at the subsidiary.

Title Name Notes Director Masashi Takesako - Director Yoshihide Mochizuki - Director Toru Inoue - Director Keiji Hashimoto -

３．MDirector

Title Name Notes Managing Director Keiji Hashimoto -

4. Azbil Singapore Pte. Ltd.

１. Board of Directors Personnel Changes

(1) New appointment

Name New position Current Position Takeshi Yoshizumi Director -

(2)Retirement

Name New position Current Position Tetsuo Kobayashi - Director

２. Board of Directors

Title Name Notes Chairman Shingo Kakizaki - Director Kazuyasu Hamada - Director Anju Jaswal - Director Naoki Wakamatsu - Director Masashi Takesako - Director Patrick Lim - Director Takeshi Yoshizumi New appointment

３．Management

Title Name Notes Managing Director Shingo Kakizaki - Deputy Managing Director Patrick Lim -

5. PT. Azbil Berca Indonesia

１．Commissioners Changes

(１)New appointment

Name New position Current Position Shigeru Wada Commissioner -

(２)Retirement

Name New position Current Position Tetsuo Kobayashi - Commissioner

２．Commissioners and Board of Directors

New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at the subsidiary.

Title Name Notes President Commissioner Widyawimarta Murdaya - Director Takayuki Yokota - Commissioner Karuna Murdaya - Commissioner Shigeru Wada New appointment President Director Kiyoshi Kurata - Vice President Director Isak Sinatrawan - Director Mombang Sihite - Director Norio Morokuma -

３．Management

Title Family name Changes, etc. President Kiyoshi Kurata - Vice President Isak Sinatrawan -

6. Azbil Saudi Limited

１．Board of Directors Personnel Changes (１)New appointment Name New position Current Position Takeshi Yoshizumi Director - (２)Retirement Name New position Current Position Tetsuo Kobayashi - Director ２. Board of Directors

Title Name Notes Director Tetsuya Chikaraishi - Director Abdulaziz Thamer Al-Subaie - Director Takeshi Yoshizumi New appointment Director Yasunori Nawata - ３．Management 7

Title Name Notes Managing Director Tetsuya Chikaraishi - VP-Operation Abdulaziz Thamer Al-Subaie - Treasurer Toru Inoue -

7. Azbil Control Solutions (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

(１) New appointment

Name New position Current Position Yoshiyuki Usami Deputy Chairman of the Board -

(２) Retirement

Name New position Current Position Yoshikatsu Uchida - Deputy Chairman of the Board

２．Board of Directors and Auditors

Title Name Notes Chairman of the Board Yusuke Oshida - Director Yoshiyuki Usami New appointment Director Masashi Takesako - Director Naoki Wakamatsu - Director Sadakazu Murai - Director Naoki Ishida - Auditor Toshihiko Akabane -

３. Management Personnel Changes

(１)New appointment

Name New position Current Position Yoshiyuki Usami Deputy General Manager - Name New position Current Position Yoshikatsu Uchida - Deputy General Manager 4. Management

Title Name Notes General Manager Yusuke Oshida - Deputy General Manager Yoshiyuki Usami New appointment

8. Shanghai Azbil Automation Co., Ltd.

(１)New appointment

Name New position Current Position Yasushi Oomori Deputy Chairman of the Board - Liu XiangChun Director -

(２)Retirements

Name New position Current Position Tetsuo Konami - Deputy Chairman of the Board Qian Zuo Hua - Director

２. Auditors Personnel Changes

(１)New appointment

Director New position Current Position Yoshiyuki Usami Auditor -

(２) Retirement

Name New position Current Position Yoshikatsu Uchida - Auditor

３. Board of Directors and Auditors

New appointees will assume office when personnel changes are resolved at the subsidiary.

Title Name Notes Chairman of the Board Liu Gang - Deputy Chairman of the Board Yasushi Oomori New appointment Director Yoshimitsu Hojo - Director Liu Xiang Chun New appointment Director Taro Sento - Auditor Yoshiyuki Usami New appointment Auditor Fu He Juan -

4. Management

Title Name Notes General Manager Yasushi Oomori - Deputy General Manager Xu Yong - Deputy General Manager Wang Hao - Deputy General Manager Qiang Xiao Feng -

9. Yamatake Automation Products (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

(１)New appointments

Name New position Current Position Yoshiyuki Usami Deputy Chairman of the Board -

(２)Reassignment / Retirement

Name New position Current Position Yoshikatsu Uchida - Deputy Chairman of the Board

２．Board of Directors and Auditors

Title Name Notes Chairman of the Board Yusuke Oshida - Director Yoshiyuki Usami New appointment Director Sadakazu Murai - Director Toru Inoue - Director Hiroshi Uchiyama - Auditor Toshihiko Akabane -

３. Management

Title Name Notes General Manager Yusuke Oshida -

