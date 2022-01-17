Log in
Azbil : Receives Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Award 2021

01/17/2022 | 03:45am EST
TOKYO, January 17, 2022: Azbil Corporation announced that it has won a prestigious award in the Sustainable Solutions, Non-SME (small and medium enterprises) category of the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards 2021 from Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS), the Singapore chapter of the United Nations Global Compact. Representing Azbil Corporation, the company's Singapore branch, Strategic Planning & Development Office for Southeast Asia, was presented the award at a ceremony on December 9 by Guest of Honor Mr. Lawrence Wong, Singapore's Minister for Finance.

Azbil being presented the award in the Sustainable Solutions, Non-SME category

The Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in Singapore for corporate sustainability and recognize companies whose business operations or solutions have exemplified the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact, which cover environment, human rights, labor, and anti-corruption. The annual award spotlights companies that have taken concrete steps to advance the SDGs and aims to inspire more organizations to share the responsibility of achieving a more sustainable future. The award in the Sustainable Solutions category specifically recognizes businesses that outperform in products or services meeting the sustainability needs of other businesses, the environment and society.

Ms. Anju Jaswal, Global Executive Member & Managing Director, Southeast Asia and India received the award on behalf of Azbil Corporation

The azbil Group aims to provide value to society through its four essential goals related to the SDGs to be achieved by 2030. The azbil Group seeks to provide energy solutions which create new value through the optimization of manufacturing and operations and contribute towards a decarbonized society. For example, Azbil's Utility Optimization System (ENEOPT™ Utility), an energy saving improvement support system, has helped regional customers reduce significant CO2 emission and achieve target energy efficiency in energy production systems including equipment such as chillers, boilers and turbines, and district cooling/heating systems.

"We are extremely pleased and honored to receive this recognition which affirms our Group-wide contributions towards the achievement of a sustainable society, aiming to share value through our core businesses and general corporate activities and realizing the SDGs. We are committed to continue developing innovative solutions to help preserve the environment and save energy, and we look forward to reaching many goal-oriented milestones for years to come," Mr. Takayuki Yokota, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, CFO and in charge of international business at Azbil Corporation.

"Congratulations to Azbil Corporation. We commend the winners of the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards 2021. With sustainability increasingly becoming the key to lasting competitive advantage, we hope that the winners' strategies and efforts will inspire others to build their sustainability practices," Ms. Goh Swee Chen, President of GCNS.

Based on the Group philosophy of "human-centered automation," the azbil Group will strive to contribute "in series" to a sustainable society and achieve sustained growth, while moving forward with specific initiatives to do so.

* ENEOPT is a trademark of Azbil Corporation.

* Posted information is accurate as of the date of announcement.

Disclaimer

Azbil Corporation published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
