Azbil : Releases Reports of the azbil Group's Latest Research in Automation

TOKYO, Sep. 10, 2020: Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange code 6845) announced that it released the 2021 edition of 'azbil Technical Review,' a selection of technical research reports that focuses on the azbil Group's research and development, product development, and other topics related to the field of automation.

As part of the azbil Group's fundamental policy of being a long-term partner for the customer and the community by offering solutions based on the Group's technology and products, azbil Technical Review is released once per year, in the form of articles uploaded to Azbil's website, to provide information on research results, technology, and solutions. Readers can learn about how the azbil Group's automation technology aims to solve a wide range of problems faced by customers in their plants, factories, office buildings, homes, and other sites, which is at the core of the Group's philosophy of 'human-centered automation.'

This year's journal revolves around the theme of 'human-centered automation that supports new ways of working' and features nine reports that describe diverse research results that can contribute to solving issues faced by customers and society.

Featured Reports

Pandemic-ready airflow control system for hospitals

A small-diameter (DN150) venturi valve for constant air volume that provides safety and security in the coronavirus era

Azbil's cloud operation infrastructure for providing safe and secure services

Improving the accuracy of valve diagnosis and facilitating more efficient operation through the provision of cloud services

Research on occupant-centric HVAC control: A field study on the effects of introducing HVAC control that is responsive to occupants' thermal sensations

A new technology for visualizing network topologies

Facial recognition and thermography solutions by using the latest AI technology

Model H3C adjustable proximity sensor's auto-tuning and visualization of excess gain yields faster adjustment and more reliable operation

Guided by its philosophy of 'human-centered automation,' the azbil Group aims to make contributions that lead 'in series' to the achievement of a sustainable society, as well as securing its own sustainable growth. It provides products that solve problems faced by society and meet customer needs.

