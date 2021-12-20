Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Azbil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6845   JP3937200008

AZBIL CORPORATION

(6845)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Azbil : Starts Overseas Sales of User Control Device for Office Buildings - Contributes to Comfortable and Healthy Indoor Spaces Through Ventilation and Temperature Control-

12/20/2021 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, December 20, 2021: Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) today announced that it has started sales outside of Japan*1 of the multi-area user terminal, which is a device designed for office buildings that enables display and setting of air temperature, checking of CO2 concentration, and control of ventilation.

In addition to displaying room temperature, humidity, and CO2 concentration, the device allows the user to turn ventilation on and off as necessary in specific areas. The user terminal features a flat design that helps it blend into the room's design and by working with Azbil's savic-net™G5 building management system, air from the outside is exchanged with the air inside, contributing to a safe and comfortable indoor environment.


The multi-area user terminal uses
recognizable icons in its intuitive interface

Outside air is introduced inside when a
specified CO2 level is exceeded

Features:
・Easy screen controls for setting temperature and humidity, and setting and extending operation time
・Uses easy-to-recognize icons for overseas markets
・Compact and flat design for blending into a room's design
・Allows the user to turn ventilation on and off as necessary in specific areas, leading to increased comfort and energy saving. One user terminal can control up to eight areas and show the CO2 concentration for each area.

Guided by its philosophy of "human-centered automation," the azbil Group aims to make contributions that lead "in series" to the achievement of a sustainable society, as well as securing its own sustainable growth. It provides products that solve problems faced by society and meet customer needs.

*1 Sales will take place in Southeast Asia, China, South Korea, and other regions, with plans to expand to other regions in the future.

* savic-net is a trademark of Azbil Corporation.

* Posted information is accurate as of the date of announcement.


Contact

For media inquiries
Robert Jones / Mikako Takahashi
Public Relations Section, Azbil Corporation
Phone: +81-3-6810-1006　Email: publicity@azbil.com

Disclaimer

Azbil Corporation published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 07:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AZBIL CORPORATION
02:10aAZBIL : Starts Overseas Sales of User Control Device for Office Buildings - Contributes to..
PU
12/08AZBIL : Named to the CDP 2021 “A List” for Climate Change
PU
11/15AZBIL : to Exhibit Cutting-Edge Automation Technologies and Solutions Online at Industrial..
PU
11/09Azbil Corporation Declares Dividend for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021, Payabl..
CI
11/09Azbil Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
11/09Azbil Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
11/02Presentation Materials Summary for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 3..
PU
11/02Presentation Materials for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 ..
PU
10/28Azbil Introduces Smart HART Modem Model AZ-1SHM With Power Supply Function for Fast Res..
CI
10/28Azbil Introduces Smart HART Modem Model AZ-1SHM with Power Supply Function for Fast Res..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 264 B 2 327 M 2 327 M
Net income 2022 21 759 M 192 M 192 M
Net cash 2022 95 676 M 843 M 843 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,8x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 689 B 6 067 M 6 074 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 10 003
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart AZBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Azbil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5 020,00 JPY
Average target price 4 770,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -4,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kiyohiro Yamamoto President & Representative Director
Hirozumi Sone Chairman
Junya Nishimoto General Manager-Technology & Development
Takayuki Yokota Director & Head-Legal Affairs & Secretariat Office
Eugene H. Lee Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZBIL CORPORATION-10.99%6 067
KEYENCE CORPORATION24.81%154 555
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE40.05%103 582
NIDEC CORPORATION5.24%70 292
EATON CORPORATION PLC37.40%65 797
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.12.84%53 951