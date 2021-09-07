Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Azbil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6845   JP3937200008

AZBIL CORPORATION

(6845)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Azbil : To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions to 55% by 2030 from 2017 To Achieve Substantially Zero Emissions by 2050 — Target Reapproved by the SBT Initiative for Its 1.5°C Goal —

09/07/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, September 7, 2021: Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange code 6845) announced that it will update its target for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through business activities from the previous 30% (from a 2013 base year*1) to 55% (from a 2017 base year). The new target was again approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)*2 for their goal of keeping global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The azbil Group has embodied the spirit of preserving the Earth's environment, which has been passed down since the Group's founding. Through business activities as well as providing products, services and solutions to customers based on measurement and control technologies, the azbil Group has been supporting the development of society and industry and contributing to global environmental preservation.

In 2019, the azbil Group set a 30% target (from a 2013 base year) for reducing GHG emissions by 2030, which was approved by the SBTi as having a scientific basis for achieving the Paris Agreement's goal of keeping global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, in 2020, the azbil Group established its '2050 Long-Term Vision for Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions' in which it aims for substantially zero GHG emissions (scopes*3 1 + 2) by 2050 from business activities and to achieve carbon neutrality.

Seeing the rapidly building momentum to create a decarbonized society, the azbil Group revised its target of reducing GHG emissions through business activities from the previous 30% (from a 2013 base year) to 55% (from a 2017 base year). The new target was again approved by the Science Based Targets initiative as meeting the requirement for achieving the organization's goal of keeping global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial levels. The azbil Group's targets for reducing GHG emissions by 2030 was recognized as meeting the requirements of the international community and align with the Paris Agreement, thus allowing the Group to further accelerate efforts to achieve carbon neutrality. To accomplish its goal, the azbil Group will strengthen efforts in testing and applying energy-saving technology cultivated at the various business segments as well as proactively use renewable energy.


The azbil Group's targets for reducing GHG emissions by 2030*4
Reduce GHG emissions from business activities (scopes 1+2) by 55% (from a 2017 base year)*5 Reapproved in August 2021*6
Reduce GHG emissions across its entire supply chain (scope 3) by 20% (from a 2017 base year)*7 Approved in May 2019

Based on the philosophy of 'human-centered automation,' Azbil strives to realize a sustainable, decarbonized society and contribute to solving the societal issues of global warming and climate change-global aims that are also shared by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set out by the United Nations.

*1 The targets officially approved by the SBT initiative refer to base years and target years as fiscal years. As such, all years stated in this press release are fiscal years.
*2 The SBTi is a collaboration between the CDP, World Resources Institute, World Wide Fund for Nature, and United Nations Global Compact, and helps corporations achieve science-based targets (SBT) for reducing GHG emissions that keep global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial levels (their previous aim was to keep the increase well below 2 degrees Celsius). As of August 2021, about 120 corporations in Japan have been approved by the SBTi, with that number increasing at an accelerating rate compared with the rest of the world.
*3 The SBTi divides targets into three categories, or scopes.
Scope 1: Direct GHG emissions from a business (from fuel burning, industrial processes, etc.)
Scope 2: Indirect GHG emissions from using electricity, heat, or steam provided by another business.
Scope 3: Indirect GHG emissions related to business activities (indirect emissions not included in scopes 1 and 2)
*4 The targets approved by the SBTi are as follows: Azbil commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 55% by FY2030 from a FY2017 base year. Azbil also commits to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions 20% within the same timeframe.
*5 This target applies to Azbil, consolidated subsidiaries in Japan, and major production bases overseas (these represent 95% or more GHG emissions of the azbil Group).
*6 In an Azbil press release dated May 14, 2021, the revised target of a 60% reduction in GHG emissions was for a 2013 base year. A certification application was submitted for the SBTi's goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Based on that reduction amount, the target was officially reapproved as a 55% reduction from a 2017 base year, which matches the base year for scope 3.
*7 The target applies to Azbil and consolidated subsidiaries.

* Posted information is accurate as of the date of announcement.


Contact

For media inquiries
Robert Jones / Mikako Takahashi
Public Relations Section, Azbil Corporation
Phone: +81-3-6810-1006　Email: publicity@azbil.com

Disclaimer

Azbil Corporation published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AZBIL CORPORATION
03:12aAZBIL : To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions to 55% by 2030 from 2017 To Achieve S..
PU
08/17Azbil Corporation to Launch A High-Accuracy Mass Flow Controller with High-Sp..
CI
08/17AZBIL : To Launch a High-Accuracy Mass Flow Controller with High-Speed Response ..
PU
08/16Tranche Update on Azbil Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 14..
CI
08/16Azbil Corporation Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
08/16Azbil Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half of 2022 and f..
CI
08/16Azbil Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ended March ..
CI
08/16Azbil Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter of Fiscal..
CI
08/13Azbil Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on May 14, 2021, has expired wit..
CI
08/05AZBIL : Presentation Materials Summary for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 260 B 2 367 M 2 367 M
Net income 2022 20 815 M 189 M 189 M
Net cash 2022 98 788 M 899 M 899 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 704 B 6 411 M 6 405 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 10 003
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AZBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Azbil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5 130,00 JPY
Average target price 4 532,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kiyohiro Yamamoto President & Representative Director
Hirozumi Sone Chairman
Junya Nishimoto General Manager-Technology & Development
Takayuki Yokota Director & Head-Legal Affairs & Secretariat Office
Eugene H. Lee Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZBIL CORPORATION-9.04%6 411
KEYENCE CORPORATION19.41%151 334
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE30.70%101 726
NIDEC CORPORATION0.46%68 560
EATON CORPORATION PLC38.49%66 319
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.31.12%62 996