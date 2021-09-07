Azbil : To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions to 55% by 2030 from 2017 To Achieve Substantially Zero Emissions by 2050 — Target Reapproved by the SBT Initiative for Its 1.5°C Goal

TOKYO, September 7, 2021: Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange code 6845) announced that it will update its target for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through business activities from the previous 30% (from a 2013 base year*1) to 55% (from a 2017 base year). The new target was again approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)*2 for their goal of keeping global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The azbil Group has embodied the spirit of preserving the Earth's environment, which has been passed down since the Group's founding. Through business activities as well as providing products, services and solutions to customers based on measurement and control technologies, the azbil Group has been supporting the development of society and industry and contributing to global environmental preservation.

In 2019, the azbil Group set a 30% target (from a 2013 base year) for reducing GHG emissions by 2030, which was approved by the SBTi as having a scientific basis for achieving the Paris Agreement's goal of keeping global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, in 2020, the azbil Group established its '2050 Long-Term Vision for Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions' in which it aims for substantially zero GHG emissions (scopes*3 1 + 2) by 2050 from business activities and to achieve carbon neutrality.

Seeing the rapidly building momentum to create a decarbonized society, the azbil Group revised its target of reducing GHG emissions through business activities from the previous 30% (from a 2013 base year) to 55% (from a 2017 base year). The new target was again approved by the Science Based Targets initiative as meeting the requirement for achieving the organization's goal of keeping global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial levels. The azbil Group's targets for reducing GHG emissions by 2030 was recognized as meeting the requirements of the international community and align with the Paris Agreement, thus allowing the Group to further accelerate efforts to achieve carbon neutrality. To accomplish its goal, the azbil Group will strengthen efforts in testing and applying energy-saving technology cultivated at the various business segments as well as proactively use renewable energy.

The azbil Group's targets for reducing GHG emissions by 2030*4 Reduce GHG emissions from business activities (scopes 1+2) by 55% (from a 2017 base year)*5 Reapproved in August 2021*6 Reduce GHG emissions across its entire supply chain (scope 3) by 20% (from a 2017 base year)*7 Approved in May 2019

Based on the philosophy of 'human-centered automation,' Azbil strives to realize a sustainable, decarbonized society and contribute to solving the societal issues of global warming and climate change-global aims that are also shared by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set out by the United Nations.

*1 The targets officially approved by the SBT initiative refer to base years and target years as fiscal years. As such, all years stated in this press release are fiscal years.

*2 The SBTi is a collaboration between the CDP, World Resources Institute, World Wide Fund for Nature, and United Nations Global Compact, and helps corporations achieve science-based targets (SBT) for reducing GHG emissions that keep global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial levels (their previous aim was to keep the increase well below 2 degrees Celsius). As of August 2021, about 120 corporations in Japan have been approved by the SBTi, with that number increasing at an accelerating rate compared with the rest of the world.

*3 The SBTi divides targets into three categories, or scopes.

Scope 1: Direct GHG emissions from a business (from fuel burning, industrial processes, etc.)

Scope 2: Indirect GHG emissions from using electricity, heat, or steam provided by another business.

Scope 3: Indirect GHG emissions related to business activities (indirect emissions not included in scopes 1 and 2)

*4 The targets approved by the SBTi are as follows: Azbil commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 55% by FY2030 from a FY2017 base year. Azbil also commits to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions 20% within the same timeframe.

*5 This target applies to Azbil, consolidated subsidiaries in Japan, and major production bases overseas (these represent 95% or more GHG emissions of the azbil Group).

*6 In an Azbil press release dated May 14, 2021, the revised target of a 60% reduction in GHG emissions was for a 2013 base year. A certification application was submitted for the SBTi's goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Based on that reduction amount, the target was officially reapproved as a 55% reduction from a 2017 base year, which matches the base year for scope 3.

*7 The target applies to Azbil and consolidated subsidiaries.



