Azbil : to Build Two Laboratory Buildings for Conducting Experiments at Central R&D Base ― New Facilities to Strengthen Fujisawa Technology Center's Research Capabilities ―

TOKYO, Apr. 28, 2021: Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced it will build two laboratory buildings at Fujisawa Technology Center, the azbil Group's central R&D base, for conducting experiments. In doing so, Azbil aims to enhance its technological development facilities for accelerating R&D of advanced system solutions and devices for the Group's next stage of growth.

This expansion will boost Fujisawa Technology Center's development capabilities in advanced system solutions that use cloud computing and AI, as well as in high-performance, high-precision devices. This is yet another step of the company advancing its high-value-added production when, in 2019, Azbil constructed a new production building at Shonan Factory, paving the way for the site to be positioned as the Group's 'mother factory.'

Society faces problems that need to be tackled, such as the declining working-age population, ageing infrastructure, climate change, and the threat of a pandemic. In response to these, automation plays an ever-increasing role through means such as creating safe work and production spaces, energy conversion and controlling energy demand, all of which have led to the need for new automation that uses measurement and control in ways not seen previously. In anticipation of this need, the new laboratory buildings at Fujisawa Technology Center will provide a new environment for development and advanced facilities for experimentation, enabling more efficient R&D activities as well as driving advanced technological development. As the azbil Group's global R&D base, the center aims to be a place to experience the world's latest automation technology and will serve as a space to create new value together with customers.

Boasting the latest experiment facilities, the first laboratory building will have a building area of 2,230 m2 with a total floor area of 10,721 m2 over its six floors and replace the previous laboratory building, which will be dismantled due to age. Rooms for employee use will be a balanced mix of places where employees can concentrate on work and rooms where they can unwind, thus aiming to be a facility that can increase individual and team creativity. The building also helps promote lively workplaces and 'work-style reform' by offering a café-style workspace that reflects recent work styles as well as optimal R&D and work facilities.

The second laboratory building will have a building area of 1,336 m2, a total floor area of 4,217 m2 over its three floors, and a clean room for development and production. The building will also feature a measurement standards laboratory for furthering development of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) sensors, which are at the center of Azbil's sensing technology. Azbil is committed to maintaining and improving the competitiveness of its MEMS sensors through its proprietary technology, process technology, and development and production expertise cultivated over many years. The company also aims to deliver a stable supply of high-performance sensors and develop new products, as well as expand its business to new areas revolving around its sensors.

Conceptual images of the first (left) and second laboratory buildings. Construction will begin in spring 2021 and is slated to be completed at the end of May 2022. Azbil plans to invest 4 billion yen and 3 billion yen in the facilities, respectively. (Images courtesy of Nikken Sekkei Ltd.)

Based on the azbil Group's philosophy of 'human-centered automation,' Azbil aims for to contribute 'in series' to the achievement of a sustainable society and sustainable growth, while contributing to solving problems faced by society through new technology and solutions that realize customers' safety, comfort, and fulfillment.

