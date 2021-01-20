Azbil : to Advance Building Automation Solutions with the Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab Led by CapitaLand

TOKYO, Jan. 20, 2021: Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced that it will participate in an initiative to test new and innovative building automation solutions that can aid the development of smart cities at the Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab in Singapore led by CapitaLand, one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups.

Azbil Corporation and CapitaLand at the Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab.

(Left to Right) Ms. Tan Siew Cheng - Vice President, Customer Services & Solutions of CapitaLand Group, Ms. Anju Jaswal - Managing Director of Azbil Corporation's Strategic Planning & Development Office for Southeast Asia, Mr. Kazuyasu Hamada - President of Azbil Corporation's Building Systems Company, Mr. Aylwin Tan - Chief Customer Solutions Officer of CapitaLand Group, Mr. Shingo Kakizaki - Managing Director of Azbil Singapore

The Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab, Southeast Asia's first industry-led lab focused on smart cities solutions was initiated by CapitaLand and opened on October 28, 2020 with support from the Singaporean government. The Lab brings together leaders across various industries to co-create and test innovations at CapitaLand's 5G-enabled Singapore Science Park.

This initiative will leverage Azbil's building automation capabilities with the Lab's capability to bring together industry leaders for developing, testing, and integrating proof-of-concept technologies to enhance customer experience and comfort. Through the Lab, Azbil will explore possible collaborations with other participating companies to develop and manage projects requiring energy management solutions for the life cycle of buildings.

As part of this initiative, Azbil will install its pandemic-ready airflow control system in the Lab. The system can easily convert an office meeting room into a temporary 'pandemic-ready room' to isolate anyone who is suspected of carrying an infectious disease, while waiting to be taken to medical facilities.

Mr. Aylwin Tan, Chief Customer Solutions Officer of CapitaLand Group said: 'Since its opening in October 2020, the Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab has gained traction with industry players to explore the development of smart cities solutions. We welcome Azbil's participation with our growing community to jointly discover, develop and deploy technologies through co-innovation.'

'The Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab will create a deep innovation ecosystem that will accelerate sustainable urban solutions. This collaboration brings like-minded organizations and communities together to work more closely towards our common goals of providing smart cities, smart buildings and smart infrastructure services and solutions. Our partnership is an exciting one, as it drives us to keep innovating.' said Mr. Kazuyasu Hamada, President of Building Systems Company, Azbil Corporation.

Based on the Group philosophy of 'human-centered automation,' Azbil is contributing 'in series' to the achievement of a sustainable society and continues to build long-term partnerships with customers.

