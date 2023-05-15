Azbil : to Construct New Factory Building at Production Subsidiary in Thailand — Strengthening Global Production and Expanding Overseas Business ―

Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange code 6845) announces it will construct a new factory building at Azbil Production (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a production subsidiary in Chonburi, Thailand, to expand and strengthen its global production system for the purpose of overseas business development.

Artist's conception of the new Azbil Production (Thailand) factory building planned for 2024

Over the past 10 years since its founding in 2013, Azbil Production (Thailand) has worked to improve its manufacturing technology and expand the repertoire of items it produces. Currently it manufactures a wide range of products, including industrial temperature controllers, various types of sensors, and HVAC controllers. It also plays an important role as a production and direct shipping base for products destined for Southeast Asian and East Asian countries.

The new building will strengthen the company's production capacity and increase the variety of items it produces in order to meet an expected increase in demand as the azbil Group's overseas business grows, and also to meet the needs of the Group's overseas customers for various products that require advanced production technology, such as electromagnetic flowmeters and differential pressure transmitters for the industrial market.

The azbil Group's first overseas production base was Azbil Control Instruments (Dalian) in China, established in 1994, and Azbil Production (Thailand) was added in 2013 to expand overseas production capacity. In addition, in order to further the development and automation of advanced production technology, in 2019 Azbil began full-scale operation of its "mother factory," consisting of the Shonan Factory linked with the Fujisawa Technology Center R&D base, to strengthen its three-pillar global production system in Japan, China, and Thailand. Azbil's overseas production ratio has continued to increase since 2010 and is expected to reach the mid-30% range by 2025.

Statistics for Azbil Production (Thailand)'s new factory building

Building area 6,069 m² (3 stories) Floor space 15,064 m² Investment 391,000,000 Thai baht (about 1.5 billion yen) Completion date Spring 2024

With its philosophy of human-centered automation, the azbil Group develops and provides products and services that meet customers' needs and contribute to the betterment of society.

* Posted information is accurate as of the date of announcement.