Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Azbil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6845   JP3937200008

AZBIL CORPORATION

(6845)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
4405.00 JPY   +12.37%
03:18aAzbil : to Construct New Factory Building at Production Subsidiary in Thailand — Strengthening Global Production and Expanding Overseas Business ―
PU
05/12Azbil : Presentation Materials Summary for FY2022 Ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/12Azbil Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 4,000,000 shares, representing 2.93% for ¥10,000 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Azbil : to Construct New Factory Building at Production Subsidiary in Thailand — Strengthening Global Production and Expanding Overseas Business ―

05/15/2023 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange code 6845) announces it will construct a new factory building at Azbil Production (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a production subsidiary in Chonburi, Thailand, to expand and strengthen its global production system for the purpose of overseas business development.

Artist's conception of the new Azbil Production (Thailand) factory building planned for 2024

Over the past 10 years since its founding in 2013, Azbil Production (Thailand) has worked to improve its manufacturing technology and expand the repertoire of items it produces. Currently it manufactures a wide range of products, including industrial temperature controllers, various types of sensors, and HVAC controllers. It also plays an important role as a production and direct shipping base for products destined for Southeast Asian and East Asian countries.

The new building will strengthen the company's production capacity and increase the variety of items it produces in order to meet an expected increase in demand as the azbil Group's overseas business grows, and also to meet the needs of the Group's overseas customers for various products that require advanced production technology, such as electromagnetic flowmeters and differential pressure transmitters for the industrial market.

The azbil Group's first overseas production base was Azbil Control Instruments (Dalian) in China, established in 1994, and Azbil Production (Thailand) was added in 2013 to expand overseas production capacity. In addition, in order to further the development and automation of advanced production technology, in 2019 Azbil began full-scale operation of its "mother factory," consisting of the Shonan Factory linked with the Fujisawa Technology Center R&D base, to strengthen its three-pillar global production system in Japan, China, and Thailand. Azbil's overseas production ratio has continued to increase since 2010 and is expected to reach the mid-30% range by 2025.

Statistics for Azbil Production (Thailand)'s new factory building

Building area 6,069 m² (3 stories)
Floor space 15,064 m²
Investment 391,000,000 Thai baht (about 1.5 billion yen)
Completion date Spring 2024

With its philosophy of human-centered automation, the azbil Group develops and provides products and services that meet customers' needs and contribute to the betterment of society.

* Posted information is accurate as of the date of announcement.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Azbil Corporation published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AZBIL CORPORATION
03:18aAzbil : to Construct New Factory Building at Production Subsidiary in Thailand — Str..
PU
05/12Azbil : Presentation Materials Summary for FY2022 Ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/12Azbil Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 4,000,000 shares, representing 2.93% ..
CI
05/12Azbil Corporation Announces Dividend for Fiscal Year-End Ended March 31, 2023, Payable ..
CI
05/12Azbil Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Y..
CI
05/12Azbil Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
03/31Azbil : Management of azbil Group Overseas Subsidiaries
PU
03/30AZBIL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/02Azbil : Management of azbil Group Overseas Subsidiaries
PU
02/14Azbil's Fiscal Nine-month Income Falls 12%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AZBIL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 275 B 2 032 M 2 032 M
Net income 2023 21 632 M 160 M 160 M
Net cash 2023 75 391 M 557 M 557 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,3x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 535 B 3 955 M 3 955 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 10 086
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart AZBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Azbil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3 920,00 JPY
Average target price 4 057,14 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kiyohiro Yamamoto President & Representative Director
Hirozumi Sone Executive Chairman
Junya Nishimoto General Manager-Technology & Development
Takayuki Yokota Director & Head-Legal Affairs & Secretariat Office
Eugene H. Lee Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZBIL CORPORATION17.89%3 955
KEYENCE CORPORATION27.42%117 415
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE20.99%96 036
EATON CORPORATION PLC7.41%67 196
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.10%47 160
AMETEK, INC.4.08%33 516
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer