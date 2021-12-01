Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Azelis Group NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZE   BE0974400328

AZELIS GROUP NV

(AZE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Azelis : Canada expands CASE offering by adding Hexigone's Intell-ion® Corrosion Inhibitors

12/01/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Azelis Canada,a leading innovationservice provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, is pleased to announce a new, exclusive distribution agreement with Hexigone, a UK-based manufacturer of smart corrosion inhibitors. Azelis will distribute Hexigone's Intelli-ion®corrosion inhibitors across Canada. The agreement is effective immediately.

Highlights & rationale

  • This new mandate, focusing on 'chemically-intelligent' coatings, aligns with Azelis' key strategies of sustainability and innovation
  • The Hexigone product range allows Azelis to provide new solutions for anti-corrosion coatings and applications
  • This new distribution agreement furthers Azelis' strategy of organic growth with leading partners

Hexigone focuses on sustainability by replacing traditional heavy metals, phosphates and toxic chromates with manufactured organic additives and aligns with Azelis' commitment to sustainability. The Hexigone product range offers superior anti-corrosion properties for a wide range of platforms whilst being fully sustainable, partially manufactured from materials previously destined for landfill and increasing metal assets' lifecycles. This agreement covers Hexigone's Intelli-ion®corrosion inhibitors, which can be used in a wide-range of products, including protective coatings, architectural and construction, military and commercial aerospace, automotive OEM and refinishing, and powder coatings.

Patrick Dodds, CEO at Hexigone, adds:

"We are excited to collaborate with Azelis to maximize on both companies' strengths to supply our customers with new market-leading solutions for anti-corrosion coatings. Azelis' clear focus on sustainability and innovation, along with the extensive technical expertise and formulation support capabilities are fully in-line with our priorities and make it clear that they're the right partner for Hexigone."

Chris Ellen, Coatings Industry Manager at Azelis Canada, comments:

The Azelis Canada team is eager to promote the benefits of Hexigone's Intell-ion® corrosion inhibitors technology as a more effective and safer solution for most types of coatings. Intell-ion® provides the same or better protection than traditional corrosion inhibitors, they are more cost effective and more sustainability friendly. A real game changer in the coatings industry".

Disclaimer

Azelis Group published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 16:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AZELIS GROUP NV
11:01aAZELIS : Canada expands CASE offering by adding Hexigone's Intell-ion® Corrosion Inhibitor..
PU
11/29Azelis Acquires Austria's Neupert Specialities
MT
11/29Azelis Group NV acquired Neupert Specialities Gmbh.
CI
10/28CP Kelco Announces Expansion of Distribution Relationship with Azelis in EMEA Region
AQ
10/28CP Kelco to Expand Its Distribution Relationship with Azelis in Europe, the Middle East..
CI
09/27Azelis Group NV signed an agreement to acquire Friendship Chemical Company Ltd. from Ch..
CI
09/27Azelis Group NV signed an agreement to acquire WWRC Holdings Ltd.
CI
09/16Azelis Group NV has completed an IPO in the amount of 1.540307 billion.
CI
09/14Azelis Group NV has filed an IPO in the amount of 1.700307 billion.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 797 M 3 173 M 3 173 M
Net income 2021 84,0 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
Net Debt 2021 827 M 938 M 938 M
P/E ratio 2021 69,8x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 5 878 M 6 625 M 6 669 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 772
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AZELIS GROUP NV
Duration : Period :
Azelis Group NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZELIS GROUP NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 25,14 €
Average target price 30,50 €
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Müller Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Trius Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jürgen Buchsteiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZELIS GROUP NV0.00%6 625
ECOLAB INC.2.36%63 466
SIKA AG49.17%55 497
GIVAUDAN SA20.64%45 037
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.79.29%35 580
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.361.51%26 047