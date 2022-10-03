Advanced search
    AZE   BE0974400328

AZELIS GROUP NV

(AZE)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-10-03 am EDT
22.66 EUR   -0.61%
12:06pAzelis Group Nv : Transparency Notification
BU
11:46aAzelis Group Nv : Transparency Notification
BU
09/30Azelis : expands agreement with Momentive for the Indian Industrial Chemicals market segment
PU
Azelis Group NV: Transparency Notification

10/03/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) has received the following transparency notification.

  • Transparency notification from Akita Management Participation 2 SCSp

Summary of the notification

Akita Management Participation 2 SCSp has announced on September 28, 2022, that on September 23, 2022, it downward crossed the lowest threshold of 3.00% of the shares in Azelis Group NV. Akita Management Participation 2 SCSp has opted not to disclose its shareholding below the 3.00% threshold.

Reason for the notification

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name

Address (for legal entities)

Akita Management Participation 2 SCSp

51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg - Luxembourg

Date on which the threshold is crossed

23 September 2022

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

233,846,153

Notified details

A) Voting rights

Previous
notification

After the transaction

 

# of voting
rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

 

Linked to
securities

Not linked
to the
securities

Linked to
securities

Not linked
to the
securities

Akita Management Participation 2
SCSp

7,279,274

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

 

 

 

 

B) Equivalent financial instruments

After the transaction

Holders of equivalent
financial instruments

Type of financial
instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise
period or
date

# of voting
rights that
may be
acquired if
the
instrument
is
exercised

% of voting
rights

Settlement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

 

 

 

 

TOTAL (A & B)

 

 

# of voting
rights

% of voting
rights

CALCULATE

 

 

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Akita Management Participation 2 SCSp is not subject to any control from any of its shareholders.

Additional information

Not provided.

The full transparency notifications can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV’s website.

- Ends -

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in 57 countries across the globe with +3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 51,000 customers, supported by ~2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion. Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers’ product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com


© Business Wire 2022
