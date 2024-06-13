Azelis Included in Euronext's BEL20 Index

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, is proud to announce that it has been included in the BEL20 index, the benchmark stock market index of Euronext Brussels, consisting of the 20 largest traded companies in Belgium. This inclusion, effective June 24th, is a testament to Azelis' strong positioning, performance, and commitment to providing value to all stakeholders.

The BEL20 tracks the performance of 20 companies in Belgium with the largest free-float market capitalization, and the composition of the index is reviewed annually. As one of Euronext's blue-chip indices, the BEL20 serves as an underlying benchmark for structured products, funds, exchange traded funds, options and futures.

Anna Bertona, Azelis Group CEO, comments:

"We are pleased to be included in the BEL20 index just a few short years after our IPO. This inclusion is a significant milestone for Azelis and is a clear signal of our growth and progress as one of 20 indicators for the Belgian stock market. This recognition also demonstrates to our customers, principals, and shareholders that Azelis is committed to furthering our commercial and operational performance by providing sustainable and innovative formulations. As a company proudly headquartered in Belgium, we're honored to increase the visibility of Azelis in our home market and play an important role in the Belgian economy."

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 4,200 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 63,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2023). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

