Transparency notification

Form TR-1 BE

Help

How to use this form?

TR-1 BE is an interactive form.

Therefore it is essential that you download it again for each new notification .

You can select the name of an issuer in the list referred to in Section 2.

The form consists of two parts: Part I , that has to be transmitted to both the FSMA and the issuer, and Part II , to be sent exclusively to the FSMA.

Once you have opened the form on the FSMA's website, start by saving it on your computer (using "save as") before filling it in. When opening the file, remember also to verify that macros are active.

In order to add rows in the various sections of Part I (e.g. if there are several notifiers), please use the "+ " and "- " buttons.

The names of the persons subject to a notification requirement as indicated in Part I automatically appear in Part II when you click on the "PART II " button in Section 6. It is not possible to add any additional rows in Part II.

Please do not unprotect the form; please fill in only where authorized and do not modify the formulas.

In Section 10, start with groups. In the case of groups of notifiers with subtotals to be filled in, please identify the

members of the group and subsequently click on "Σ" to fill in a subtotal. Repeat this for each group. Finish with people notifying alone.

Once Section 10 is completed, click on "CALCULATE " to show the totals and subtotals.

For further details, please refer to the extract from the Guide to the Transparency Legislation.

The (unsigned) form should be transmitted in xlsm format. In addition, a signed copy should be transmitted in PDF format.