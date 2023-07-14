DocuSign Envelope ID: 115E95EB-8D28-4EEB-AB2E-72254F76A8E6

Transparency notification

Form TR-1 BE

Transparency notification

Form TR-1 BE

PART I

1) Status of the notification

Final

2) Issuer

Name AZELIS

Identification number 0769-555-240

3) Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

4) Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

5) Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name

Address (for legal entities)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board

1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, Suite 1400

Montréal, Québec, Canada H3B 5E9

PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd

10 Bressenden Place 8th Floor - London SW1E 5DH

United Kingdom

  1. Persons that dispose of voting rights(only to be filled in if art. 7 of the Law applies)

Name

Address (for legal entities)

Please continue entering the information in part II

concerning the

Part II

persons referred to in Sections 5 and 6

7) Date on which the threshold is crossed

10/07/2023 (DD/MM/YYYY)

8) Threshold that is crossed(in %)

5

If the holding has fallen below the lowest threshold, you have the option of not entering any numbers in Section 10

9) Denominator

243,921,719

Please enter the denominator before filling in the data

10) Notified details

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to securities

Not linked to the

Linked to securities

Not linked to the

securities

securities

Public Sector Pension Investment

0

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Board

PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd

20,787,122

11,951,409

0

4.90%

0.00%

Subtotal

20,787,122

11,951,409

4.90%

TOTAL

11,951,409

0

4.90%

0.00%

0

2

0

2

0

A

S

1

1

S

+

+

-

+

+

-

-

+

B) Equivalent financial instruments

After the transaction

# of voting rights

Holders of equivalent

Exercise period or

that may be

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

acquired if the

% of voting rights

Settlement

financial instruments

date

instrument is

exercised

+

TOTAL

0

0.00%

TOTAL (A & B)

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

CALCULATE

11,951,409

4.90%

11) Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd is controlled by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. All of the shares of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board are directly held by the Government of Canada (his Majesty in right of Canada) , by the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, a Canadian Cabinet Minister. The shares are held by the Minister as a fiduciary on behalf of His Majesty the King in right of Canada, and as a formal requirement of the ministerial office of the President of the Treasury Board, and do not represent any control of PSPIB by the Minister, as these shares are non-voting.

12) In case of proxy voting for only one GM

(DD/MM/YYYY)

Holder

will cease to hold / will hold again

0

voting rights as of

13) Additional information

Done at

On

Name & capacity

London

12/07/2023

Martine Vanasse, CCO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Michael Adams, Director

PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd

(DD/MM/YYYY)

Signature

Signature

Transparency notification

Form TR-1 BE

PART II

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name

Address

Phone number

E-mail

Contact person (for legal entities)

Public Sector Pension Investment

1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, Suite 1400, Montréal, Q

+1.514.937.2772

ComplianceGroup@investp

Nancy Paquet

PSP Investments Holding Europe

10 Bressenden Place 8th Floor - London SW1E 5DH United Kin

+44 20 37 39 51 0

legalnotices@investpsp.ca

Nicola Tassell

Mandatary

Name

Address

Phone number

E-mail

Contact person (for legal entities)

Clifford Chance

Avenue Louise 65/2

+32 2 533 5029

louis.demeulemeester@clif Louis De Meulemeester

Invoicing data

Name

Address

Phone number

E-mail

Contact person (for legal entities)

PSP Investments Holding Europe

10 Bressenden Place 8th Floor - London SW1E 5DH United Kin

+44 20 37 39 51 0

madams@investpsp.ca

Michael Adams

The personal data which you have provided to the FSMA via this form will be processed by the FSMA as set out in itsPrivacy Policy.

Attachments

