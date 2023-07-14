DocuSign Envelope ID: 115E95EB-8D28-4EEB-AB2E-72254F76A8E6
Transparency notification
Form TR-1 BE
PART I
Form TR-1 BE
PART I
1) Status of the notification
Final
2) Issuer
Name AZELIS
Identification number 0769-555-240
3) Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
4) Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
5) Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board
1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, Suite 1400
Montréal, Québec, Canada H3B 5E9
PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd
10 Bressenden Place 8th Floor - London SW1E 5DH
United Kingdom
7) Date on which the threshold is crossed
10/07/2023 (DD/MM/YYYY)
Name
Address (for legal entities)
7) Date on which the threshold is crossed
10/07/2023 (DD/MM/YYYY)
8) Threshold that is crossed(in %)
5
9) Denominator
243,921,719
10) Notified details
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the
Linked to securities
Not linked to the
securities
securities
Public Sector Pension Investment
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Board
PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd
20,787,122
11,951,409
0
4.90%
0.00%
Subtotal
20,787,122
11,951,409
4.90%
TOTAL
11,951,409
0
4.90%
0.00%
0
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
# of voting rights
Holders of equivalent
Exercise period or
that may be
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
acquired if the
% of voting rights
Settlement
financial instruments
date
instrument is
exercised
TOTAL
0
0.00%
TOTAL (A & B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
11,951,409
4.90%
11) Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd is controlled by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. All of the shares of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board are directly held by the Government of Canada (his Majesty in right of Canada) , by the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, a Canadian Cabinet Minister. The shares are held by the Minister as a fiduciary on behalf of His Majesty the King in right of Canada, and as a formal requirement of the ministerial office of the President of the Treasury Board, and do not represent any control of PSPIB by the Minister, as these shares are non-voting.
12) In case of proxy voting for only one GM
Holder
will cease to hold / will hold again
13) Additional information
Done at
On
Name & capacity
London
12/07/2023
Martine Vanasse, CCO
Public Sector Pension Investment Board
Michael Adams, Director
PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd
Signature
Signature
Transparency notification
Form TR-1 BE
PART II
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address
Phone number
Contact person (for legal entities)
Public Sector Pension Investment
1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, Suite 1400, Montréal, Q
+1.514.937.2772
ComplianceGroup@investp
Nancy Paquet
PSP Investments Holding Europe
10 Bressenden Place 8th Floor - London SW1E 5DH United Kin
+44 20 37 39 51 0
legalnotices@investpsp.ca
Nicola Tassell
Mandatary
Name
Address
Phone number
Contact person (for legal entities)
Clifford Chance
Avenue Louise 65/2
+32 2 533 5029
louis.demeulemeester@clif Louis De Meulemeester
Invoicing data
Name
Address
Phone number
Contact person (for legal entities)
PSP Investments Holding Europe
10 Bressenden Place 8th Floor - London SW1E 5DH United Kin
+44 20 37 39 51 0
madams@investpsp.ca
Michael Adams
