Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03/15 05:11:53 am
18.11 EUR   -5.17%
AZELIS : Results Presentation
PU
AZELIS : Press Release (EN)
PU
AZELIS : Press Release (EN)
PU
Azelis : Results Presentation

03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Full Year 2021 Results

March 2022

Agenda

Dr. Hans Joachim Müller

Group CEO

1 Key developments & business update

2 Financial performance

3 Outlook

Thijs Bakker

Group CFO

4 Q&A

2

© 2022 Azelis group. All rights reserved

Disclaimer

This document may contain statement relevant to Azelis Group NV (the "Company") and/or its affiliated companies (collectively "Azelis" or the "Azelis Group") which are not historical facts and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements, include, without limitation, those relating to the future business prospects, revenue, working capital, liquidity, capital needs, interest costs and income, in each case relating to the Azelis Group.

The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgement of and are based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of this announcement. They involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements should not be considered as guarantees for future performance of the Azelis Group and should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward looking statements. These include without limitation economic and business cycles, the terms and conditions of the Azelis' financing arrangements, foreign currency rate fluctuations, competition in Azelis' key markets, acquisitions or disposals of businesses or assets and trends in Azelis' principal industries or economies.

The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. When considering forward looking statements, careful consideration should be given to the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events, as well as factors described in any other document published by the Company with the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority ("FSMA") or on the Azelis website (www.azelis.com/investor-relations) from time to time, including the prospectus related to the admission to trading of the securities of Azelis Group NV on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels dated 14 September 2021. No undue reliance should be placed on such forward looking statements which are relevant only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by the FSMA, Euronext or otherwise in accordance with applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

3

© 2022 Azelis group. All rights reserved

Key developments & business update

4

© 2022 Azelis group. All rights reserved

Record year of achievements

Strong momentum

  • 27.2% total revenue growth
  • 15.7% organic growth
  • Strong demand for innovative formulations
  • Multiple mandate wins
  • Proactive management of current supply chain challenges
  • 12 acquisitions with combined annualized revenue of over €530m

Increased profitability

  • 32.7% increase in gross profit
  • 41.3% increase in adjusted EBITA
  • 252 bp expansion in conversion margin:
  1. Scale benefits
  1. Positive mix effects
  1. Efficient margin management to mitigate price inflation

Progress on initiatives

  • 50+ customer portals launched
  • 10+ e-Labsrolled-out
  • Principal portal pilot completed
  • Reinforced laboratory network to drive innovations
  • Sustainability strategy - Action 2025 - launched
  • EcoVadis Platinum rating achieved

Balance sheet

  • Stable Operating CF despite elevated NWC levels to support strong order book
  • Net debt reduced from €1.1bn to €871m
  • Leverage reduced to 2.7x, in-line with 2.5x- 3.0x objective
  • Proposed €0.03 DPS corresponds to 35% pay- out ratio pro-rated for listing date

5

© 2022 Azelis group. All rights reserved

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Azelis Group published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
