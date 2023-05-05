Azelis : The 2022 report

Based on sustainability indicators, this Report describes our non-financial risks and opportunities, and summarizes the impact of our activities on our major stakeholders and our efforts to create value over time for all of them. It aims to provide a balanced picture of our activities in 2022, highlighting the challenges and risks we face as well as the progress we have made.

This Sustainability Report sets out a comprehensive overview of our sustainability strategy, our business model and the extra-financial performance of Azelis in 2022.

Action 2025

Our five-year sustainability strategy, Action 2025, embodies our ambition to be a world-leading provider of sustainable solutions and services in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients distribution industry, as well as an industry-leading innovation service provider. It commits Azelis to achieving a series of ambitious targets by 2025 across all the major sustainability aspects impacting our operations.

Our Action 2025 program reflects the principles of international benchmarks used to track progress in sustainability, including the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the ISO 26000 standard, the Responsible Care® / Responsible Distribution® programs, and the guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) that are used as a reference.

Methodology

Azelis is committed to maintaining a transparent and credible reporting environment that enables us to articulate our strategy, drive performance and maintain a dialogue with our business partners to meet their expectations.

We carry out a materiality assessment every three years with our stakeholders to help us identify the main extra-financial risks, opportunities and challenges faced by Azelis and to determine the key performance indicators (KPIs) for monitoring progress in these areas. The next materiality assessment will be done in 2023, in accordance with the requirements of the EU CSRD Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

This Sustainability Report is based on the United Nations Global Compact initiative principles, ISO 26000 and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines that are used as reference.

As a company listed on the Brussels stock index (Euronext Brussels), this Sustainability Report constitutes Azelis' non-financial statement and is based on the requirements of the Belgian law regarding the disclosure of non-financial information (transposition of the European Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD) 2014/95/EU).

The annexes to this report contain detailed information relating to our non-financial performance in 2022 and corresponding KPIs. An independent auditor has performed a review and has provided limited assurance (see page 113) on selected non-financial KPIs in this Report.

For detailed information about our methodology, please see pages 121-127 of this Report.