PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Transparency notification

Antwerp (Belgium), July 14, 2023 - 6:00 pm CEST - In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV announces that it has received the following transparency notification on July 12, 2023:

  • Transparency notification from Public Sector Pension Investment Board/PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd

1. Summary of the notification

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported in a notification dated July 12, 2023, that on July 10, 2023, following a disposal of voting securities, its shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the threshold of 5.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On July 10, 2023, Public Sector Pension Investment Board (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 11,951,409 shares with voting rights, representing 4.90% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 8.89 % (20,787,122 shares) in the previous notification dated April 11, 2023, based on the total outstanding number of shares issued by the company at that time (233,846,153).

2. Content of the notificationReason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and downward crossing of a threshold.

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name

Address (for legal entities)

Public Sector Pension Investment

1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, Suite 1400

Board

Montréal, Québec, Canada H3B 5E9

PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd

10 Bressenden Place 8th Floor - London SW1E 5DH

United Kingdom

Date on which the threshold is crossed

July 10, 2023

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5%

Denominator

243,921,719

1

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Notified details

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Linked to

Not linked to

Linked to

Not linked

Holders of voting rights

the

to the

securities

securities

securities

securities

Public Sector Pension

0

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Investment Board

PSP Investments

20,787,122

11,951,409

0

4.90%

0.00%

Holding Europe Ltd

Subtotal

20,787,122

11,951,409

4.90%

TOTAL

11,951,409

0

4.90%

0.00%

B) Equivalent

financial

After the transaction

instruments

# of voting

Holders of

rights that

Exercise

may be

% of

equivalent

Expiration

acquired if

Type of financial instrument

period or

voting

Settlement

financial

date

the

date

rights

instruments

instrument

is

exercised

TOTAL

0

0.00%

TOTAL (A & B)

CALCULATE

# of voting

% of voting

rights

rights

11,951,409

4.90%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd is controlled by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. All of the shares of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board are directly held by the Government of Canada (his Majesty in right of Canada), by the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, a

2

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Canadian Cabinet Minister. The shares are held by the Minister as a fiduciary on behalf of His Majesty the King in right of Canada, and as a formal requirement of the ministerial office of the President of the Treasury Board, and do not represent any control of PSPIB by the Minister, as these shares are non-voting.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

For more information, please contact:

Azelis investor-relations@azelis.com

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 65 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive - business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

3

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Azelis Group NV published this content on 14 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 16:04:04 UTC.