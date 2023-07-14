PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION

Transparency notification

Antwerp (Belgium), July 14, 2023 - 6:00 pm CEST - In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV announces that it has received the following transparency notification on July 12, 2023:

Transparency notification from Public Sector Pension Investment Board/PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd

1. Summary of the notification

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported in a notification dated July 12, 2023, that on July 10, 2023, following a disposal of voting securities, its shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the threshold of 5.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On July 10, 2023, Public Sector Pension Investment Board (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 11,951,409 shares with voting rights, representing 4.90% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 8.89 % (20,787,122 shares) in the previous notification dated April 11, 2023, based on the total outstanding number of shares issued by the company at that time (233,846,153).

2. Content of the notificationReason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and downward crossing of a threshold.

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Public Sector Pension Investment 1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, Suite 1400 Board Montréal, Québec, Canada H3B 5E9 PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd 10 Bressenden Place 8th Floor - London SW1E 5DH United Kingdom

Date on which the threshold is crossed

July 10, 2023

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5%

Denominator

243,921,719

1