PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION

Transparency notification

Antwerp (Belgium), July 17, 2023 - 6:20 pm CEST - In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV announces that it has received the following transparency notification on July 17, 2023:

Transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc.

1. Summary of the notification

BlackRock, Inc. reported in a notification dated July 7, 2023, that on July 6, 2023, following an acquisition of voting securities, its shareholding increased and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On July 6, 2023, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 8,246,490 shares with voting rights, representing 3.38% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719).

2. Content of the notificationReason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and downward crossing of a threshold.

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement