Transparency notification

Antwerp (Belgium), July 17, 2023 - 6:20 pm CEST - In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV announces that it has received the following transparency notification on July 17, 2023:

  • Transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc.

1. Summary of the notification

BlackRock, Inc. reported in a notification dated July 7, 2023, that on July 6, 2023, following an acquisition of voting securities, its shareholding increased and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On July 6, 2023, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 8,246,490 shares with voting rights, representing 3.38% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719).

2. Content of the notificationReason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and downward crossing of a threshold.

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name

Address (for legal entities)

BlackRock, Inc.

50

Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

12

Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

50

Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.

BlackRock Asset Management

Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany

Deutschland AG

BlackRock Financial Management,

50

Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.

Inc.

BlackRock Institutional Trust

400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.

Company, National Association

BlackRock Investment Management

12

Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

(UK) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management,

LLC

1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.

Date on which the threshold is crossed

July 6, 2023

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Not

Not

Holders of voting

Linked to

linked to

Linked to

linked to

rights

securities

the

securities

the

securities

securities

BlackRock, Inc.

N/A

0

0,00%

BlackRock Advisors

N/A

131.628

0,05%

(UK) Limited

BlackRock

N/A

273.533

0,11%

Advisors, LLC

BlackRock Asset

Management

N/A

202.653

0,08%

Deutschland AG

BlackRock

Financial

N/A

55.919

0,02%

Management, Inc.

BlackRock

Institutional Trust

N/A

1.878

0,00%

Company, National

Association

BlackRock

Investment

N/A

7.412.760

3,04%

Management (UK)

Limited

BlackRock

Investment

N/A

168.119

0,07%

Management, LLC

Subtotal

N/A

8.246.490

3,38%

TOTAL

8.246.490

0

3,38%

0,00%

B)

Equivalent

After the transaction

financial

instrument

s

# of

voting

Holders of

rights

% of

Exercis

that may

equivalent

Type of financial

Expiratio

votin

Settleme

e

be

financial

g

instrument

n date

period

acquired

nt

instrument

right

or date

if the

s

s

instrume

nt is

exercised

BlackRock

Advisors

Securities Lent

54.670

0,02

physical

(UK)

%

Limited

BlackRock

Financial

Contract Difference

163

0,00

cash

Manageme

%

nt, Inc.

TOTAL

54.833

0,02

%

TOTAL (A & B)

CALCULATE

# of voting

% of voting

rights

rights

8.301.323

3,40%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Please see the full chain of control in "Chain of Control" tab.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

For more information, please contact:

Azelis investor-relations@azelis.com

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 65 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive - business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

