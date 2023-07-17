Transparency notification
Form TR-1 BE
PART I
1) Status of the notification
Final
2) Issuer
Name
AZELIS
Identification number
0769-555-240
3) Reason for the notification
0
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
2
4) Notification by
0
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
0
5) Persons subject to the notification requirement
0
Name
Address (for legal entities)
BlackRock, Inc.
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National
400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
Association
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.
- Persons that dispose of voting rights(only to be filled in if art. 7 of the Law applies)
Name
Address (for legal entities)
A
Please continue entering the information in part II concerning the
Part II
persons referred to in Sections 5 and 6
7) Date on which the threshold is crossed
06/07/2023 (DD/MM/YYYY)
8) Threshold that is crossed(in %)
3
If the holding has fallen below the lowest threshold, you have the option of not entering any numbers in Section 10
9) Denominator
243,921,719
Please enter the denominator before filling in the data
10) Notified details
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
+
+
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
+
+
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the
Linked to
Not linked to the
securities
securities
securities
BlackRock, Inc.
N/A
0
0.00%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
N/A
131,628
0.05%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
N/A
273,533
0.11%
BlackRock Asset Management
N/A
202,653
0.08%
Deutschland AG
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
N/A
55,919
0.02%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
N/A
1,878
0.00%
National Association
BlackRock Investment Management
N/A
7,412,760
3.04%
(UK) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management,
N/A
168,119
0.07%
LLC
Subtotal
N/A
8,246,490
3.38%
TOTAL
8,246,490
0
3.38%
0.00%
Start with "groups" of holders. Add subtotals with Σ, and then finish with the persons who are "alone".
For groups, start with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.
The totals, subtotals and % will be updated once you have clicked on .
S
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
S
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
+
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
# of voting rights
Holders of equivalent
Exercise period or
that may be
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
acquired if the
% of voting rights
Settlement
financial instruments
date
instrument is
exercised
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
Securities Lent
54,670
0.02%
physical
-
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
Contract Difference
163
0.00%
cash
+
TOTAL
54,833
0.02%
|The totals will be updated once you have clicked on
TOTAL (A & B)
# of voting rights % of voting rights
CALCULATE
8,301,323
3.40%
11) Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Please see the full chain of control in "Chain of Control" tab.
12) In case of proxy voting for only one GM
Holder
will cease to hold /
will hold again
0
(DD/MM/YYYY)
voting rights as of
13) Additional information
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%. Additionally, voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. and BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited went above 3%.
Done at
On
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL, U.K.
07/07/2023
(DD/MM/YYYY)
Jana Blumenstein, Director
Signature
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
