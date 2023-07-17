Transparency notification

Form TR-1 BE

PART I

1) Status of the notification

Final

2) Issuer

Name

AZELIS

Identification number

0769-555-240

3) Reason for the notification

0

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

2

4) Notification by

0

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

0

5) Persons subject to the notification requirement

0

Name

Address (for legal entities)

BlackRock, Inc.

50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National

400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.

Association

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.

  1. Persons that dispose of voting rights(only to be filled in if art. 7 of the Law applies)

Name

Address (for legal entities)

A

Please continue entering the information in part II concerning the

Part II

persons referred to in Sections 5 and 6

7) Date on which the threshold is crossed

06/07/2023 (DD/MM/YYYY)

8) Threshold that is crossed(in %)

3

If the holding has fallen below the lowest threshold, you have the option of not entering any numbers in Section 10

9) Denominator

243,921,719

Please enter the denominator before filling in the data

10) Notified details

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

+

+

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

+

+

Holders of voting rights

Linked to securities

Not linked to the

Linked to

Not linked to the

securities

securities

securities

BlackRock, Inc.

N/A

0

0.00%

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

N/A

131,628

0.05%

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

N/A

273,533

0.11%

BlackRock Asset Management

N/A

202,653

0.08%

Deutschland AG

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

N/A

55,919

0.02%

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

N/A

1,878

0.00%

National Association

BlackRock Investment Management

N/A

7,412,760

3.04%

(UK) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management,

N/A

168,119

0.07%

LLC

Subtotal

N/A

8,246,490

3.38%

TOTAL

8,246,490

0

3.38%

0.00%

S

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

S

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

+

B) Equivalent financial instruments

After the transaction

# of voting rights

Holders of equivalent

Exercise period or

that may be

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

acquired if the

% of voting rights

Settlement

financial instruments

date

instrument is

exercised

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

Securities Lent

54,670

0.02%

physical

-

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

Contract Difference

163

0.00%

cash

+

TOTAL

54,833

0.02%

TOTAL (A & B)

# of voting rights % of voting rights

CALCULATE

8,301,323

3.40%

11) Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Please see the full chain of control in "Chain of Control" tab.

12) In case of proxy voting for only one GM

Holder

will cease to hold /

will hold again

0

(DD/MM/YYYY)

voting rights as of

13) Additional information

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%. Additionally, voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. and BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited went above 3%.

Done at

On

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL, U.K.

07/07/2023

(DD/MM/YYYY)

Jana Blumenstein, Director

Signature

11) Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

Attachments

