Transparency notification Form TR-1 BE PART I 1) Status of the notification Final 2) Issuer Name AZELIS Identification number 0769-555-240 3) Reason for the notification 0 Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights 2 4) Notification by 0 A parent undertaking or a controlling person 0 5) Persons subject to the notification requirement 0 Name Address (for legal entities) BlackRock, Inc. 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Advisors, LLC 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. Association BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.

7) Date on which the threshold is crossed

06/07/2023 (DD/MM/YYYY)

8) Threshold that is crossed(in %)

3

9) Denominator

243,921,719

10) Notified details