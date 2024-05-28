Transparency notification
Form TR-1 BE
PART I
1) Status of the notification
Final
2) Issuer
Name AZELIS
Identification number 0769-555-240
3) Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
+
4) Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
5) Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
EQT VIII Collect SCSp
51A
Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg - Luxembourg
EQT VIII SCSp
51A
Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg - Luxembourg
EQT VIII Investments S. à r. l.
51A
Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg - Luxembourg
Akita I S. à r. l.
51A
Boulevard Royal -L2449 Luxembourg - Luxembourg
-
-
-
+
- Persons that dispose of voting rights(only to be filled in if art. 7 of the Law applies)
Name
Address (for legal entities)
+
Please continue entering the information in part II concerning the persons referred to in Sections 5 and 6
Part II
7) Date on which the threshold is crossed
21/05/2024 (DD/MM/YYYY)
8) Threshold that is crossed(in %)
40
If the holding has fallen below the lowest threshold, you have the option of not entering any numbers in Section 10
9) Denominator
243,921,719
Please enter the denominator before filling in the data
10) Notified details
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the
Linked to
Not linked to the
securities
securities
securities
EQT VIII Collect SCSp
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
EQT VIII SCSp
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Akita I S. à r. l.
116,899,284
88,119,809
0
36.13%
0.00%
Subtotal
116,899,284
88,119,809
36.13%
-
-
-
- S
TOTAL
88,119,809
0
36.13%
0.00%
Start with "groups" of holders. Add subtotals with S, and then finish with the persons who are "alone". For groups, start with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.
The totals, subtotals and % will be updated once you have clicked on .
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
# of voting rights
Holders of equivalent
Exercise period or
that may be
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
acquired if the
% of voting rights
Settlement
financial instruments
date
instrument is
exercised
+
TOTAL
0
0.00%
|The totals will be updated once you have clicked on
TOTAL (A & B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
88,119,809
36.13%
11) Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Akita I S. à r. l. is controlled by EQT VIII Investments S. à r. l. that is controlled by EQT VIII SCSp. EQT VIII SCSp is controlled by EQT VIII
Collect SCSp. EQT VIII Collect SCSp is not controlled by any of its shareholders. EQT VIII Collect SCSp is managed by EQT Fund
Management S.à r.l.
12) In case of proxy voting for only one GM
(DD/MM/YYYY)
Holder
13) Additional information
Done at Luxembourg
On
Name & capacity Akita I S. à r. l.
EQT VIII Collect SCSp
will cease to hold /
0
voting rights as of
+
will hold again
24/05/2024 (DD/MM/YYYY)
Signature
-
Signature
+
