Form TR-1 BE

PART I

1) Status of the notification

Final

2) Issuer

Name AZELIS

Identification number 0769-555-240

3) Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

+

4) Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

5) Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name

Address (for legal entities)

EQT VIII Collect SCSp

51A

Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg - Luxembourg

EQT VIII SCSp

51A

Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg - Luxembourg

EQT VIII Investments S. à r. l.

51A

Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg - Luxembourg

Akita I S. à r. l.

51A

Boulevard Royal -L2449 Luxembourg - Luxembourg

+

  1. Persons that dispose of voting rights(only to be filled in if art. 7 of the Law applies)

Name

Address (for legal entities)

+

Please continue entering the information in part II concerning the persons referred to in Sections 5 and 6

Part II

7) Date on which the threshold is crossed

21/05/2024 (DD/MM/YYYY)

8) Threshold that is crossed(in %)

40

If the holding has fallen below the lowest threshold, you have the option of not entering any numbers in Section 10

9) Denominator

243,921,719

Please enter the denominator before filling in the data

10) Notified details

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to securities

Not linked to the

Linked to

Not linked to the

securities

securities

securities

EQT VIII Collect SCSp

0

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

EQT VIII SCSp

0

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Akita I S. à r. l.

116,899,284

88,119,809

0

36.13%

0.00%

Subtotal

116,899,284

88,119,809

36.13%

TOTAL

88,119,809

0

36.13%

0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

After the transaction

# of voting rights

Holders of equivalent

Exercise period or

that may be

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

acquired if the

% of voting rights

Settlement

financial instruments

date

instrument is

exercised

+

TOTAL

0

0.00%

TOTAL (A & B)

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

88,119,809

36.13%

11) Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Akita I S. à r. l. is controlled by EQT VIII Investments S. à r. l. that is controlled by EQT VIII SCSp. EQT VIII SCSp is controlled by EQT VIII

Collect SCSp. EQT VIII Collect SCSp is not controlled by any of its shareholders. EQT VIII Collect SCSp is managed by EQT Fund

Management S.à r.l.

12) In case of proxy voting for only one GM

(DD/MM/YYYY)

Holder

13) Additional information

Done at Luxembourg

On

Name & capacity Akita I S. à r. l.

EQT VIII Collect SCSp

will cease to hold /

0

voting rights as of

+

will hold again

24/05/2024 (DD/MM/YYYY)

Signature

Signature

+

Attachments

Disclaimer

