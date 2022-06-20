Azelis : Vuk Milojkovic to join Azelis Americas as US Managing Director

Azelis Americas, a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announced today that Vuk Milojkovic will join the company in a senior leadership role as Managing Director (MD) of the US.

Vuk will spearhead all market segments in the US to continue the growth in the region. In his role, Vuk will be responsible for developing and cultivating key principal and customer relationships. Vuk has the background and experience in the strategic markets that will enable Azelis Americas to continue its growth trajectory in the US.

Vuk has over 25 years of experience in the industrial chemicals and life science sectors, including regional and global leadership roles. Prior to joining Azelis, Vuk led the North America Battery Materials business unit within the Catalyst Operating Division of BASF and served as CEO of the BASF Toda America LLC subsidiary. Earlier in his career, Vuk served as Business Director for BASF Dispersion, Resins and Additives for the automotive and industrial coatings market in North America. He also served as Sr. Manager, BASF Performance Materials of Global Strategy for the Polyurethane business. Additionally, Vuk spent 10 years in sales and marketing roles within the Care Chemicals business of BASF, including portfolio and P&L responsibility for strategic products in Personal Care, Home Care and Industrial and Institutional markets. His market knowledge as well as strategic and operational leadership expertise will be a driving force for continued profitable growth of Azelis Americas in the US.

Vuk will collaborate with the managing directors of Azelis Mexico and Azelis Canada to coordinate and align Azelis' strategy across the Americas. He will report directly to Frank Bergonzi, CEO and President Azelis Americas.

Vuk holds an MBA in Marketing from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto, Canada and a BA in Business Administration from Whittier College in Whittier, US.

Frank Bergonzi, CEO and President Azelis Americas, states:

"Bringing Vuk Milojkovic on as MD for the US is an excellent addition to the Azelis Americas leadership team. Vuk has a long track record of building successful businesses in the specialty chemicals industry. His extensive experience and relationships will fortify the management across all the Azelis Americas market segments. We are delighted to welcome Vuk to the Azelis family."

Vuk Milojkovic, Managing Director Azelis US,concludes:

"Throughout my career I have worked with Azelis as a partner and customer. I was always very impressed with their ability to deliver value to both principals and customers. To join a leader in the specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution as US MD is an exciting opportunity. In this role, I have the opportunity to continue to build the Azelis business across multiple segments in one of the largest markets in the world. I look forward to adding to Azelis Americas' already significant success."