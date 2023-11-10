Azelis, a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Medichem, a developer and manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and final dosage forms (FDFs). Effective immediately, this new mandate allows Azelis to strengthen its portfolio with chlorhexidine salts in the pharmaceutical, personal care and home care markets in DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

This mandate is an extension of a long-standing partnership between Medichem and Azelis on the distribution of chlorhexidine products. For almost 40 years, Medichem has been a reliable supplier of this product range, for the global healthcare market. Chlorhexidine salts have a very wide range of antimicrobial activities and are commonly used as antiseptics or disinfectants in a variety of applications to prevent and treat infections. These products with high purity levels and consistent quality process will benefit customers in Azelis' market segments of Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Personal Care and Home Care & Industrial Cleaning. Highly satisfied with the quality of the partnership, Medichem has extended this agreement to the DACH region, thus strengthening Azelis' lateral value chain in fast-growing markets.

Jaume Rodo, Chlorhexidine Business Unit Director at Medichem, comments:

"Our decision to extend our partnership with Azelis not only strengthens our presence in the markets of the DACH region, but also enables us to broaden the range of services we offer our customers. The success of our current partnership reinforces our belief that working with Azelis will benefit our valued customers."

Kerim Ganić, Business Development & Product Manager Life Science at Azelis DACH, adds:

"We are delighted with this geographic expansion of our collaboration with Medichem,which will enable us to further develop our cooperation in the pan-European region. This move enriches our portfolio of antiseptic solutions and reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality products, especially within the pharmaceutical sector. It reflects our determination to meet and exceed the evolving needs of our customers and strive for excellence in healthcare solutions."