Azelis is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with dsm-firmenich, a leading global innovator in nutrition, health, and beauty. Effective immediately, Azelis India will be the sole distributor of dsm-firmenich's food enzymes and cultures range throughout India, a portfolio that includes dairy cultures, dairy enzymes, dairy test kits and bakery enzymes. This agreement expands Azelis India and dsm-firmenich partnership beyond the Western region to also cover India's Northern, Southern, and Eastern regions.

dsm-firmenich has over 150 years of expertise in innovationand a strong commitment to developing accessible solutions that serve to nourish, protect, and improve life. Thanks to their innovative portfolio, dsm-firmenich supports customers in the food & nutrition industry with ingredients that improve the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of formulations across a wide range of applications. This expanded partnership with dsm-firmenich strengthens Azelis' lateral value chain with additional advanced solutions and enables the group to further meet market demand for sustainable formulations that enhance taste, and nutrition, and help improve life.

Christian Petersen, Regional Sales Manager Asia Pacific at dsm-firmenich, comments:

"Having partnered with Azelis India in the food market for more than a decade and pharma since 2022, we are pleased to expand that relationship to all of India for our enzymes and cultures portfolio for Food & Nutrition. This strategic decision has been made to streamline and enhance our distribution model in India to further increase our customer intimacy and strengthen our market penetration. We value Azelis as a trusted preferred partner with an excellent reputation, in-depth technical expertise and outstanding lab capabilities which are well-aligned with our technical solution-centric approach."

Aparna Khurana, Managing Director of Azelis India, adds:

"We are thrilled about the expansion of our collaboration, a great recognition of the trust and confidence our valued principal dsm-firmenich has in our partnership. Our team has extensive knowledge of dsm-firmenich's ingredients, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to share our expertise with a wider audience and support customers in dairy, bakery, nutrition, and more applications. Being able to exclusively offer dsm-firmenich's advanced enzymes and cultures portfolio and nutrition solutions across India greatly expands our lateral value chain and nicely complements our current food and nutrition portfolio."

For more information, please contact us at foodAPAC@azelis.com