Azelis, a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, has been appointed as a distributor by Soy Austria, a leading manufacturer of natural, sustainable, soy-based ingredients for the food industry. Effective immediately, Azelis' customersin Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary have access to a wide range of the highest quality, non-GMO soy products.



Soy Austria is a long-standing leader in the market for natural soy-based solutions. Founded in Austria in 1752 and producing soy-based ingredients since 1989, Soy Austria is a forerunner in terms of sustainable development, with natural and sustainable solutions at the core of their business. Their production is based on quality norms that meet the highest European standards, and they only use soybeans of EU origin. Their portfolio of soy-based solutions offers a wide range of forms, from grits to flour, flakes and textured soy protein, covering applications from bakery and confectionery to dairy-free and savory. This new mandate is part of Azelis' global strategy to provide sustainable product ranges to its customers, and to establish significant partnerships with leading suppliers of natural solutions.

René Skarnager, Managing Director Soy Austria, comments:

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Azelis, as we believe that this collaboration not only extends the reach of our high-quality products, but also fits perfectly with our shared commitment to sustainable development. Leveraging the technical and market knowledge of Azelis' team will enable us to reach new customers and further develop our business. Together, we aim to bring innovative, environmentally friendly solutions to our customers and to the food industry."

Jakub Matýs, Managing Director at Azelis Central Europe, adds:

"Offering Soy Austria products gives our customers access to an expanded and enriched food and nutrition portfolio, especially in terms of natural solutions. This soy range enables us to respond to an ever-growing demand for natural products produced and developed in Europe. Our application laboratory team in Prague is excited about introducing these products into their formulations and developing innovative solutions for our customers."