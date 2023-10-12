Azelis, a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces today that Shiona Stewart will join the company in a senior management role as Managing Director of CASE in the United States. Commencing her role on November 7, 2023, Shiona will play a pivotal role in leading Azelis' CASE U.S. business, collaborating closely with the company's strategic principals to devise and implement a robust business strategy geared towards sustainable growth. Shiona will report to Vuk Milojkovic, Managing Director of Azelis U.S..

With over 25 years of expertise in the specialty chemicals sector, Shiona brings a wealth of experience to Azelis. Her career includes roles of significant responsibility in technical, strategic marketing, and global key account management functions. Her previous roles encompass regional and global leadership positions at renowned chemical suppliers such as BASF Corporation, Troy, Lubrizol, Dow and Rohm & Hass. Prior to joining Azelis, Shiona was the North American Business Director for Additives at BASF, followed by the Dispersions Business Director role for Construction, Paper Coatings, and Carpet Business at BASF. Shiona holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Delaware Valley University, U.S..

Vuk Milojkovic, Managing Director of Azelis US, states:

"We are thrilled to welcome Shiona as the Managing Director of our market-leading CASE business. Shiona brings a wealth of technical expertise and business development acumen to our team. Her extensive experience in leading high-performing teams and track record of delivering growth in specialty markets further strengthen our talented management team."

Shiona Stewart adds:

"I am honored to join Azelis Americas as the Managing Director for CASE, overseeing one of the largest markets in the world. I have enjoyed working with the US CASE team for 6 years as a supplier and I look forward to further expanding the market-leading position Azelis enjoys in the industry."