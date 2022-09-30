Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Azelis Group NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZE   BE0974400328

AZELIS GROUP NV

(AZE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  07:16 2022-09-30 am EDT
21.92 EUR   +1.11%
06:54aAzelis : expands agreement with Momentive for the Indian Industrial Chemicals market segment
PU
09/29Belgium's Azelis Strikes Deal To Acquire Italian Specialty Chemicals Group Eurotrading
MT
09/28Azelis : opens Regional Competence Center for Meat and Meat Alternatives in Poland
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Azelis : expands agreement with Momentive for the Indian Industrial Chemicals market segment

09/30/2022 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Azelis, a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with Momentive Performance Materials Inc. ("Momentive"), a global leader in high-performance silicones and specialties. Effective immediately, Azelis will now distribute Momentive's portfolio of polyurethane additives for the mattress, furniture and other industrial sub-segments in India.

Momentive's polyurethane additive range is highly regarded in the industry for helping to improve sustainable outcomes and their ability to make furnishings safer, sturdier and more comfortable.This portfolio addition enables Azelis to further grow its footprint in the Indian industrial chemicals market, while also building upon the successful distribution partnership between Momentive and Azelis globally.

Dr. Alberto Melle, Global Segment Leader, Polyurethane Additives, Momentive, says:

"We are so pleased Azelis has decided to build on our strong, long-term partnership in India with this distribution expansion in the region. Customers will greatly benefit from the Azelis India sales team's strong regional support capabilities, deep technical expertise, innovative services, and formulation support."

Aparna Khurana, Azelis India Managing Director, comments:

"This partnership is another milestone in our global relationship with Momentive as a trusted partner. We are very pleased to include Momentive's polyurethane additive products in our lateral value chain, as the addition of this range complements our portfolio offering to our industrial chemicals customers while also strengthening the sustainable and tailored solutions we provide to the Indian furniture industry."

Disclaimer

Azelis Group published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 10:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AZELIS GROUP NV
06:54aAzelis : expands agreement with Momentive for the Indian Industrial Chemicals market segme..
PU
09/29Belgium's Azelis Strikes Deal To Acquire Italian Specialty Chemicals Group Eurotrading
MT
09/28Azelis : opens Regional Competence Center for Meat and Meat Alternatives in Poland
PU
09/20Azelis : and Momentive expand relationship in Southeast Asia for the Agricultural & Enviro..
PU
09/19Azelis : expands its pharmaceutical offerings with Clariant
PU
09/17Certain Ordinary Shares of Azelis Group NV are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on..
CI
09/13Azelis : opens new Food & Nutrition application laboratories in Morocco and South Africa
PU
08/18Belgium's Azelis to Buy Turkish Specialty Chemicals Distributor Dağaltı Kauçu..
MT
08/18Azelis Group NV signed an agreement to acquire Dagalti Kaucuk Ve Kimyevi Maddeler Sanay..
CI
08/09Specialty Chemicals Group Azelis Lifts FY22 Outlook Anew
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 920 M 3 829 M 3 829 M
Net income 2022 250 M 244 M 244 M
Net Debt 2022 1 096 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 5 070 M 4 952 M 4 952 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart AZELIS GROUP NV
Duration : Period :
Azelis Group NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZELIS GROUP NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,68 €
Average target price 29,54 €
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Müller Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thijs Bakker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Trius Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexandra Brand Independent Non-Executive Director
Jürgen Buchsteiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZELIS GROUP NV-14.05%4 952
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED103.21%48 490
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION12.68%41 466
ITOCHU CORPORATION1.99%36 481
MITSUI & CO., LTD.15.95%34 298
SUMITOMO CORPORATION7.47%15 810