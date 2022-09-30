Azelis : expands agreement with Momentive for the Indian Industrial Chemicals market segment

Azelis, a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with Momentive Performance Materials Inc. ("Momentive"), a global leader in high-performance silicones and specialties. Effective immediately, Azelis will now distribute Momentive's portfolio of polyurethane additives for the mattress, furniture and other industrial sub-segments in India.

Momentive's polyurethane additive range is highly regarded in the industry for helping to improve sustainable outcomes and their ability to make furnishings safer, sturdier and more comfortable.This portfolio addition enables Azelis to further grow its footprint in the Indian industrial chemicals market, while also building upon the successful distribution partnership between Momentive and Azelis globally.

Dr. Alberto Melle, Global Segment Leader, Polyurethane Additives, Momentive, says:

"We are so pleased Azelis has decided to build on our strong, long-term partnership in India with this distribution expansion in the region. Customers will greatly benefit from the Azelis India sales team's strong regional support capabilities, deep technical expertise, innovative services, and formulation support."

Aparna Khurana, Azelis India Managing Director, comments:

"This partnership is another milestone in our global relationship with Momentive as a trusted partner. We are very pleased to include Momentive's polyurethane additive products in our lateral value chain, as the addition of this range complements our portfolio offering to our industrial chemicals customers while also strengthening the sustainable and tailored solutions we provide to the Indian furniture industry."