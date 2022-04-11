Azelis : expands its CASE offering with Imerys Performance Minerals

Azelis, a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, is proud to announce their new distribution agreement with Imerys Performance Minerals (PARP), a world leading supplier of mineral-based solutions. Effective immediately, Imerys' portfolio of mineral fillers for the CASE segment is available to Azelis customers across Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Senegal, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Togo.

This new agreement is a testament to Azelis' partnership with Imerys, which is already active in the pharma segment, and the mandate underscores Azelis' commitment to organic growth with leading partners. Reinforcing Azelis' lateral value chain, with the addition of Imerys' high-quality products, all performance minerals in the CASE range are now accessible through Azelis.

Frank Bakhuizen, Market Segment Director CASE, EMEA at Azelis, comments:

"We're delighted to enter into this new partnership with Imerys. Their high-quality performance minerals are fully complementary to our product range, and we look forward to bringing our complete portfolio of CASE performance minerals to the market."

Philippe Reygnier, Distribution Manager at Imerys Performance Minerals, adds:

"We are very much looking forward to the start of our new collaboration with Azelis. Their dedicated CASE laboratories, strong sales teams, and their consistent growth across the Middle East and Africa gave us all the confidence needed to choose them as our partner."