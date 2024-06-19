Azelis, a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Tate & Lyle, a world leader in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, to serve customers in Türkiye. Effective immediately, this mandate builds on a successful partnership that started between Tate & Lyle and Azelis in 1999 in Serbia, and expanded to Iberia, France, the UK & Ireland, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Balkans.

Tate & Lyle is a well-recognized provider in the food ingredient industry, using innovative technology to turn raw materials into ingredients and solutions that add taste, texture, nutrients, and increased functionality to food and beverages. With this agreement, Azelis can now offer its customers in Türkiye a complete product portfolio of starches, low-calorie and natural sweeteners, fibers, and stabilizing systems, thus strengthening its lateral value chain.

Azelis' longstanding relationship with Tate & Lyle, along with its technical expertise and close connections with customers, led to the extension of this collaboration. Thanks to the successful relationships with key principals, the proven synergies created in the renewed Food & Nutrition lab in Istanbul also played a decisive role. The lab is moreover well positioned to deliver formulations with products sourced from the EU, thus reducing its carbon footprint and allowing for shorter supply chains.

Hussam Yacoub, Vice president of Sales for Turkey, Middle East and Africa at Tate & Lyle, comments:

"After partnering successfully with Azelis in many countries, the decision to expand that relationship to include Türkiye was easily taken. Working with reliable partners is crucial for our business, and Azelis' knowledge of the market and its customers is a major asset for us. We look forward to working with Azelis in Türkiye, offering technical support and tailored solutions for a variety of food and beverage applications."

Burcu Gezegen, Managing Director Azelis Türkiye, adds:

"We are thrilled to grow the partnership between Tate & Lyle and Azelis, highly beneficial for our customers in Türkiye. With the addition of a new product line with starches, sweeteners, fibers, and stabilizers, we fill a gap in our portfolio, and we reinforce our current value proposition to our customers by offering them a complete package."